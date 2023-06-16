777 hypercar, a preview of the car that will be presented at MI…

A breathtaking preview for the public and the press that they will see at MIMO, from 16 to 18 June 777 hypercar at the Monza National Autodrome. A preview of the official presentation that will take place, again in the Temple of Speed, on July 7th.

777 hypercar al MIMO 2023

777 hypercar was born from an idea of ​​the entrepreneur Andrea Levy and it is a very high performance hypercar for track use only which will be produced in a limited edition of 7 units which will be kept by the manufacturer in the 777 Motors headquarters at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

In view of the official presentation on 7 July, the 777 hypercar will be previewed for the public and the press at the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show, from 16 to 18 June. At the same time, 7 new renderings of the 777 hypercar in its final version were released on the official website.

The Milano Monza Motor Show is ready to return

Despite having a few years behind him, the Milano Monza Motor Show he’s already made a name for himself. This is also thanks to its ability to attract many enthusiasts, ready to flock to MIMO en masse and live extraordinary motoring experiences. It is therefore not surprising that the event will return once again in 2023, to involve all fans of four (and two) wheels in many fun activities.

The spaces in Piazza Duomo in the Milanese capital will return, with a hub that will host different vehicles to discoverfor the participants, but above all it will provide information on the program of the various days and will offer the possibility of booking for the various activities at theNational Autodrome of Monzawhere the stands of the various motor brands that will take part in the event will once again be positioned.

Il MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show will be held in its third edition from 16 to 18 June 2023. For more information on the program and planned activities, we refer you to the official website.