Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Mouse – White Version

▲ Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Mouse

Cooler Master launched a brand new MM311 mainstream wireless mouse, with 77g honeycomb hollow out lightweight, 115 hours of high battery life as the selling point, supports 2.4 GHz wireless connection, uses Pixart PMW3325 optical sensor to provide the highest 10,00 DPI resolution, with Kaihua KAILH The red dot switch provides a lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, and the attached MasterPlus+ software provides a large number of advanced functions. The price is HK$335, and it is available in black and white.

The size of the Cooler Master MM311 wireless mouse is 125.5mm x 71.0mm x 40.5 mm. It weighs 54g without weight, and about 77g after adding AA batteries. The surface is made of matte black UV non-slip coating to reduce sweat residue and dirt adhesion. The exterior design is mainly for right-handed players with palm palms. The simple Cooler Master hexagonal logo is added to the tail, and the design is simple and stylish.

▲ There are 2 function keys on the left side ▲ There are 7-segment DPI keys on the top

There are 2 function keys on the left side, plus the left/right mouse button and scroll wheel to provide a total of 6 programmable buttons. Players can define buttons and MouseCombo through MasterPlus software. There is a DPI switch button in the center of the mouse, providing up to 7 segments Customized DPI segment, support X, Y axis DPI independent fine-tuning.

The 2.4GHz USB Dougle is stored in the mouse tail magnetic cover. The Cooler Master MM311 wireless mouse does not have a built-in battery. It needs 1 AA battery, which can provide up to 115 hours of use time. When the battery capacity is reduced to a level, The mouse offers a low power mode that reduces performance but extends usage time.

▲ PTFE polytetrafluoroethylene mouse feet

Heat-treated pure PTFE polytetrafluoroethylene mouse feet have an extremely low coefficient of friction and are very wear-resistant, minimizing the resistance when dragging the mouse.

For users who place the Desktop underground, Cooler Master MM311 comes with a USB extension cable, which can shorten the distance between the USB receiver and the mouse, and improve the reception quality and response.

Even the battery is about 77g, and the bottom is lightweight

In order to pursue the ultimate lightweight, Cooler Master has specially carried out the ultimate lightweight transformation for the MM311 gaming mouse. The body structure has been reduced to maintain the same strength. The bottom is hollowed out with honeycomb. Even the AA battery is only 77g. The lighter the weight of the mouse, the easier it is to slide. The smoother and the better the control, it also means that you can have a faster response on the battlefield, and it can reduce fatigue and wrist pain during long-term use.

Using the PMW3325 optical sensor produced by PIXART, this sensor is used in entry-level to mainstream gaming mice. Its native resolution is 5,000 DPI and provides 10,000 resolution through double interpolation. The maximum acceleration force is 20g and has a per second 100 Inch per Second (IPS) speed.

As for the controller, it adopts Nordic Semiconductor N52810 SoC chip, supports 2.36~2.5GHz wireless connection, has 64MHz ARM Cortex-M4 processor, 32KB RAM, 256KB Flash, and cooperates with MasterPlus kit to provide programmable functions, macros and other On-the- -Fly functionality and more.

Kailh Red Dot Nudge

The left and right buttons of the mouse adopt Kaihua KAILH red dots, the force is nominally 0.74n, the actual feel is slightly hard and brittle, the relative force difference is very small, the short-stroke rebound is compact and quick, the response is fast and the feel is slightly hard, and the feel is very crisp. Machines or instruments are very comfortable, with a click life of 60 million times, which is considered to be a relatively high micro-movement at present. It uses 24K gold contacts and adopts a grid-like contact method, which relatively greatly improves the stability of the feel and life. , high CP value wins over many Japanese micro-movements.

Supports MasterPlus+ utility

▲ The setting page in wireless mode

Under the Wireless setting page, users can set the sleep time of the mouse, the brightness of the ARGB lighting effect, or turn off the LED light ring under the mouse separately, leaving only the scroll wheel and the DPI indicator light to improve battery life.

▲ Button page supports button function programming

Users can download the MasterPlus+ utility program to program the functions of the 7 mouse buttons to meet the user’s usage habits, including scroll wheel up and down, scroll wheel click, left and right keys, right function keys and DPI keys can be redefined, with The Mouse Combo function can be expanded to 12 input combinations through combination keys.

▲ The Performance page supports DPI, Polling Rate and sensor angle correction

With 7 levels of custom DPI settings, there are independent fine-tuning of X and Y-axis DPI value fine-tuning to meet the needs of professional players. Players can also make adjustments for USB Polling Rate, Button Respond Time, ±30° angle correction, and surface distance height . It also has a custom surface fine-tuning function, which can be detected by sensors to further improve the accuracy of mouse control.

▲ The Macros page supports macro recording

Cooler Master MM311 Gaming Mouse supports advanced macro recording function. Players can record a series of complex button actions in the mouse, and then just press the macro shortcut key to repeat the action in the future, greatly improving the combat effectiveness.

▲ Support 5 sets of Profile storage function

The built-in 512KB memory supports 5 sets of profile storage functions. Players can switch in real time during the game. It supports importing and exporting profile setting files. Players can also switch automatically corresponding to different profiles according to starting different EXE files, which is very convenient.

Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Mouse

Price: HK$335

Enquiry: Ramboxs (2386-0928)