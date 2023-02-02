GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G Graphics Card

▲ GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card

GIGABYTE launched the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card, equipped with the new RNDA 3 architecture Navi 31 XTX graphics core, mainly targeting the high FPS 4K Gaming market, using a 2.5 Slot wind force three-fan radiator, equipped with a vapor chamber cooling base and 9 A pure copper heat pipe and anti-turbulence three-way forward and reverse fan design bring strong heat dissipation performance, and the size of the 2.5 Slot radiator is more favorable for compatibility with different sizes of chassis.

▲ Has a low-key appearance design

The size of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card is 331mm x 138mm x 50mm. It adopts an all-black plastic graphics card casing. The square casing is designed with rounded edges and corners, and several different streamlined shapes are added to the casing for a low-key appearance. Add a sense of technology and bring a sense of stability.

▲ Support ARGB lighting effects

When connected to the power supply and turned on, the GIGABYTE luminous lettering on the top of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G emits ARGB lighting effects to provide small-scale lighting effects.

▲ Metal reinforced backplane

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card has a metal reinforced backplane, which can strengthen the rigidity of the PCB and enhance the supporting force, so as to avoid PCB bending damage, and provide a little passive cooling effect on the back of the core chip and the back of the VRAM memory.

Dual BIOS mode

▲ Dual BIOS mode

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card has a dual BIOS mode function, namely OC mode and SILENT mode, the default is OC BIOS mode, both of which also support 0dB fan technology, when the GPU temperature is low or at low When under load, the graphics card will automatically reduce the fan speed to 0rpm to provide extremely quiet performance. Both BIOSes have the same upper limit of frequency and power consumption. The difference is that the fan speed curve in SILENT mode will be more conservative. Under the same working pressure, it will provide lower fan speed and bring more quiet operation.

15 + 5 phase power supply module

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card adopts Radeon RX 7900 XTX non-tolerance PCB design.

▲ 20-phase 70A DrMOS power supply module

In terms of power supply design, the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card has a 20-phase DrMOS power supply module, of which 15 phases are used for GPU power supply, and 5 phases are used for GDDR6 power supply. It uses 20 sets of MPS MP87997 70A DrMOS chips, with fully enclosed alloy power inductors , SP-Cap aluminum chip capacitors to provide stable power supply output for the graphics card.

▲ Using 2 sets of PCIe 8-pin power supply interface

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card uses 2 sets of PCIe 8-pin power supply interfaces.

AMD Navi 31 XTX graphics core, RDNA 3 architecture

▲ Navi 31 XTX graphics core

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card uses the Navi 31 XTX graphics core, the new RDNA 3 architecture, and the chip number is 215-145000146. It is composed of 1 TSMC 5nm process GCD chip and 6 TSMC 6nm process MCD chips, with a built-in 57.7 billion chips. Crystal, Die Size is 300 mm² (GCD) + 220 mm² (MCD), with 96 Compute Units (CU), built-in 6,144 SP, 384 Texture Units, 96 RA acceleration units, 192 new AI acceleration units And 192 ROP computing units, the number of CU computing units increased by 20% compared with the previous generation.

384-Bit 24GB GDDR6 memory capacity, 96MB second-generation Infinity Cache

In terms of memory, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a 24GB GDDR6 memory capacity and a 384-bit memory controller. The memory bandwidth has been increased from 512GB/s to as high as 960GB/s. The generation of Infinity Cache enables its equivalent memory bandwidth to provide up to 3494.4GB/s, which can effectively solve the memory bandwidth bottleneck problem.

▲ SK Hynix H56G42AS8D 20Gbps GDDR6 memory

It adopts 12 SK Hynix GDDR6 512M x 32 memory particles, the model is H56G42AS8D-X014, each with a single capacity of 16Gbit (2GB), and a total of 24GB graphics memory capacity. It adopts 180-Ball FBGA and the specification is 20Gbps speed.

2.5 Slot Windforce Triple Fan Radiator

▲ 2.5 Slot Wind Force Three Fan Radiator

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card is equipped with a brand new 2.5 Slot Windforce three-fan heatsink with a large-area Vapor Chamber connected to nine 8mm pure copper heat pipes and running through two sets of heat sink fins for uniform heat dissipation The plate part covers the core chip at the same time, and the power supply element is dissipated through the die-cast aluminum plate through the heat dissipation fins. The vapor chamber operates in a cycle of evaporation and condensation of the working fluid closed in the plate-shaped cavity, and has the characteristics of rapid heat uniformity, rapid heat conduction and heat diffusion. Features and functions, it can more balance and quickly transfer the waste heat of the core chip to the entire heat sink. Under this powerful heat dissipation design, using a 2.5 Slot radiator with a smaller heat dissipation area can still easily cope with the TBP 355W RX 7900 XTX, and it is more compatible to be installed on chassis of different sizes.

The Force of Wind Three-blade fan, anti-turbulence forward and reverse fan design

▲ Anti-turbulence forward and reverse fan design

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card uses 3 blade fans, all of which are 10cm in size and have 9 blades. The blade fan adopts a high-curved fan blade design, and at the same time, guide grooves are added to the surface of the blades The slots can increase the air pressure and air intake volume at the same fan speed. With the anti-disturbance ALTERNATE SPINNING fan design, the forward and reverse functions can reduce the turbulent flow between adjacent fans and increase the airflow pressure, which can drive more airflow through The heat dissipation fins provide stronger heat dissipation performance. In addition, the fan uses nano-graphene lubricating oil bearings, which improves the service life of fans with oil-sealed bearings by more than 2.1 times. At the same time, it is equipped with a semi-passive fan control system. When the temperature of the GPU is low or the load is low, the fan will automatically stop, providing the best experience with zero noise.

Equipped with Screen cooling heat dissipation technology, the extended heat dissipation fins and the perforated backplane allow airflow to pass through, effectively improving heat dissipation.

Support DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1a interface

In terms of display output, the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card provides 2 sets of Display Port 2.1 and 2 sets of HDMI 2.1a video interface interfaces. The latest Display Port 2.1 interface supports UHBR 13.5 channel bandwidth, providing a maximum bandwidth of 54Gbps, Support 12bit HDR, 68 billion color output can fully comply with REC2020 specifications, a single Display Port 2.1 interface supports up to 1440p @ 900Hz, 4K @ 480Hz, 8K @ 165Hz resolution output, HDMI 2.1a supports up to 2K @ 240Hz, 4K @ 120Hz and 8K @ 60Hz resolution output.

DisplayPort 2.1 13.5Gbps (UHBR 13.5) 54Gbps 1440p 12bit HDR @ 900Hz (with DSC) 4K 12bit HDR @ 480Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 165Hz (with DSC) HDMI 2.1 12Gbps 48Gbps 4K 12bit HDR @ 240Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz (with DSC)

New Dual Media Engine video encoding engine, supports AV1 hardware encoding and decoding

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is equipped with the new RDNA 3 GPU micro-architecture Navi 31 XTX graphics core, adding a new Dual Media Engine video encoding engine to replace CPU decoding and encoding and effectively reduce CPU usage, support H.264 AVCHD, H. 265 HEVC, VP9, ​​AV1 hardware accelerated decoding. Compared with the previous generation RX 6000 series, the RX 7000 series supports AV1 4K 240FPS, 8K 60FPS video encoding and decoding processing. At present, many streaming video platforms are switching to the more efficient AV1 encoding format to play, and supporting AV1 encoding and decoding will become one of the standard functions of the display card.

▲ YouTube 8K 60FPS AV1 decoding (left) & Twitch 2K 120FPS AV1 decoding (right)

Heat dissipation test:

In terms of heat dissipation, the test was carried out at a room temperature of about 19°C and an open platform. In the OC BIOS mode, the GPU temperature was about 36°C when the graphics card was idle, and the fan remained in a stopped state. Using the Furmark program and running a load test at 2560×1440 0X MSAA, after 34 minutes, the fan automatically adjusted to 41% speed, about 1,761rpm, with an average TBP of 361W, and the average CPU temperature was 54°C at a low noise level, and the highest was 57°C The average temperature of GPU Hot Sport is 72°C and the highest is 78°C. The average temperature of GPU Memory is 78°C and the highest is 80°C. The overall temperature and heat dissipation performance is very low.

When using Silent BIOS mode, the GPU temperature is about 37°C when the graphics card is idle, and the fans are kept in a stopped state. Using the Furmark program and running a load test at 2560×1440 0X MSAA, after 31 minutes, the fan automatically adjusted to 36% speed, about 1,579rpm, with an average TBP of 361W, and the average CPU temperature was 58°C at a low noise level, and the highest was 61°C , the average GPU Hot Sport temperature is 75°C, the highest is 79°C, the average GPU Memory temperature is 82°C, the highest is 84°C, the GPU temperature rises slightly at lower fan speeds, but it can bring lower Noisy fan running.

Performance test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

ASROCK B760M Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard

TeamGroup T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB RAM (OC to DDR5-6000 c36)

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G Graphics Card

Windows 11 22H2 (Build 22621.1105) OS

Adrenalin Edition 23.1.2 Display Driver

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G supports PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, Base Clock is 2371MHz, Boost Clock is 2525MHz, Memory Clock is 2500MHz, Boost Clock is 26MHz higher than the public specification, and the highest TBP is 355W.

3DMark test:

3DMark Port Royal test

3DMark Port Royal is the first testing tool designed for real-time ray tracing. It supports Microsoft DirectX Raytracing technology, allowing players to test the performance of different graphics cards for ray tracing. GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G scored 16090 test scores.

3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test test

Using the 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test to run the sub-test, since it runs in the ray tracing mode of the Microsoft DXR API, 3DMark will no longer be limited to the specified NVIDIA RTX graphics card for pure ray tracing performance testing, and the AMD graphics card has also added support for Microsoft DXR API ray tracing mode, can test and compare NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards under the benchmark test. The results show that the average FPS value of GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G is 50.01.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” game performance test

“Rainbow Six: Siege” is a mainstream FPS competitive game, featuring a 5V5 first-person tactical shooting game. The game system focuses on team confrontation. RB6 game users usually pursue high FPS to obtain the best picture smoothness and lower picture delay to improve the game operation experience.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of “Rainbow Six: Siege” game, and the average 668FPS, 624FPS and 421FPS were obtained at 1080P, 2K and 4K resolutions, respectively. The RX 7900 XTX graphics card is suitable for mainstream FPS competitive games It provides an extremely smooth gaming experience and can meet the needs of FPS gamers.

“Cyberpunk 2077” game performance test

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in 2020. It is mainly a first-person role-playing game. Very high, especially CPU and GPU performance requirements, it can be called a monster-level 4K masterpiece game, which can be used to test and compare the game performance of GPU graphics cards.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmarking tool of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” game Patch 1.6.

With high texture and very high quality settings, and 2K resolution without FSR2.1 enabled, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 143.6FPS. After turning on FSR2.1 quality, it gets an average of 162.7FPS, an increase of 13.3%. At 4K resolution without FSR2.1 function enabled, RX 7900 XTX obtains an average of 72.4FPS. After enabling FSR2.1 performance, it obtains an average of 127FPS, an increase of 75%.

When the ray tracing is turned on with extremely high quality settings, and the 2K resolution does not turn on the FSR2.1 function, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 43.7FPS. After turning on the FSR2.1 quality, it gets an average of 73.13FPS, an increase of 67.3%. When the 4K resolution does not enable the FSR2.1 function, the RX 7900 XTX obtains an average of 21.5FPS. After enabling the FSR2.1 performance, the average obtains an average of 60.4FPS, an increase of 180%.

With the new Navi 31 XTX core, RX 7900 XTX can meet the demands of Cyberpunk 2077 2K 120+FPS and 4K 60+ extremely high-quality games, and can meet 2K 144+FPS and 4K 120+FPS extremely high-quality games after turning on the FSR function game needs. As for the extremely high ray tracing special effects, the FPS performance of RT 7900 XTX games basically loses a lot, but after turning on the FSR function, it can still meet the needs of 2K 60+FPS and 4K 60FPS games.

“Far Cry 6” game performance test

“Far Cry 6” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in October 2021. It is an action-adventure first-person shooter game that supports DXR ray tracing reflections, shadows and other screen special effects elements. Certain requirements, with built-in game Benchmark, very suitable for testing and comparing the game performance of GPU graphics cards.

The test uses the performance benchmark tool built into Far Cry 6.

In extremely high quality setting, 2K resolution without FSR1.0 function, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 196FPS, and after turning on FSR2.1 quality, it gets an average of 199FPS, an increase of 1%. With 4K resolution without FSR1.0 function enabled, RX 7900 XTX obtains an average of 125FPS. After enabling FSR1.0 performance, it obtains an average of 202FPS, an increase of 61%.

With the ray tracing ultra-quality setting turned on, and the 2K resolution without FSR1.0 function, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 105FPS. After turning on the FSR2.1 quality, it gets an average of 159FPS, an increase of 3%. When the 4K resolution does not enable the FSR1.0 function, the RX 7900 XTX obtains an average of 21.5FPS. After the FSR1.0 performance is enabled, the average is as high as 156FPS, an increase of 48%.

With the new Navi 31 XTX core, the RX 7900 XTX can meet the 2K 144+FPS and 4K 120+ extremely high-quality game requirements of “Far Cry 6”, and can meet the 4K 144+FPS very high-quality game requirements after turning on the FSR function need. As for the ray tracing special effect, the FPS performance of RT 7900 XTX games has dropped significantly, but the GPU requirements based on games are not too high. After the FSR function is turned on, it can still meet the requirements of 2K 144+FPS and 4K 144+FPS games.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G Graphics Card

Price: HK$8,999

Flat comments:

GIGABYTE launched the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24G graphics card, which has a powerful heat sink design, a quiet running three-fan design, a 2.5 Slot heat sink size that is compatible with installation, and a PCIe 8-pin x2 power supply plug design. RX 7900 XTX can be equal to or even slightly surpassed RTX 4080 in native 4K game performance. FSR technology can effectively improve 4K game performance, and the improvement effect is much worse than Nvidia DLSS technology, but the game performance of the current generation of ray tracing is still There is a certain gap.