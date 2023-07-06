8 reasons why innovation is so important for companies

Innovations are of central importance for companies in the age of digital transformation. We explain why the use of innovative technologies is so important.

Terms such as digital change, AI or smart production are on everyone’s lips. But there are still numerous companies that have not yet recognized the full potential of the resulting innovations. Or simply don’t dare to tackle the subject.

It is particularly important for medium-sized companies to implement innovative technologies in their business processes at an early stage. We have briefly summarized the eight most important reasons:

1. Growth and diversification

Innovations can help companies expand their business and conquer new markets. Because by introducing new technologies and business models, companies can gradually expand their product range and thus accelerate their growth.

2. Cost Savings

Companies can reduce their costs by introducing new technologies. This can be achieved, for example, by automating processes or using AI. Cost savings in turn improve competitiveness.

3. Increase in productivity

Innovations can help to improve internal company processes. This saves time and resources – and increases productivity.

4. Competitive Advantage

Those who use innovations cleverly can use them to develop unique products and services – and thus gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

5. Customer Satisfaction

Anyone who sticks to the tried and tested for too long will eventually find that it is becoming increasingly difficult to respond to the constantly changing needs of customers. On the other hand, those who are open to digital innovations and use them to break up existing processes will be rewarded with high customer satisfaction in the medium to long term.

6. Attractiveness for investors

As we have seen from the previous points, companies that rely on innovative technologies and develop new business models are more productive and efficient than their competitors. In the medium term, they often have higher growth potential, which makes them interesting for investors. Easier access to capital and resources, in turn, further accelerates growth.

7. Strengthening of the brand

Anyone who manages to excel through the use of innovations will be talked about – and that is exactly what is important in order to build a strong brand and achieve greater acceptance on the international market.

8. Attractiveness as an employer

Specialists are few and far between and highly competitive. There are now even sectors in which companies have to apply to potential applicants. It is all the more important that the company remains interesting for young talents. The use of innovative technologies makes an important contribution to being perceived as an attractive employer.

