NVIDIA generously shared some interesting data. When the first generation of RTX 20 was launched, only 37% of players turned on RT light pursuit, and 26% of players turned on DLSS acceleration, which also means that the technology was not very mature at that time, and the player acceptance was not very high. . Up to now, the latest RTX 40 graphics card players have increased to 83% to turn on RT light pursuit, and 79% of players will turn on DLSS acceleration.

On the other hand, 62% of RTX 40 players use e-sports monitors with a refresh rate above 144Hz, but surprisingly, only 28% of 4K players use them. In other words, the current mainstream e-sports screen specifications are still dominated by 1440p and 1080p resolutions, and the refresh rate is basically above 144Hz.

Since the game “Battlefield V” that supports ray tracing was launched in 2018, each pixel only needed to calculate 39 ray tracings, but now “Cyberpunk 2077” needs to calculate 635 ray tracings per pixel under full ray tracing. , the demand for ray tracing computing has grown by 16x in only 3 years.



On the other hand, NVIDIA also announced RTX Remix Runtime Open Source, allowing mod players to rewrite old games and add ray tracing and more realistic materials, and Portal can also be refreshed through RTX re-render. The Runtime will be published on NVIDIA Github on 4/12, and the Creator Toolkit will be provided later.



