Behind every legendary brand, there is a proud and precious confidence. The Macallan, which has a history of nearly two hundred years, is supported by “six pillars” – a collection of “Macallan Manor”, “exquisite and small stills” “,” the highest quality oak barrels”, “Sherry wine barrel process”, “natural natural wine color” and “inherited century-old winemaking wisdom” are extraordinary refining, creating the classic whisky aesthetics that have been handed down from 1824 to the present.

When it comes to having the reputation of “King of Sherry Barrels”, we have to mention the “Oak Barrel Policy” followed by The Macallan, building a dedicated sherry barrel supply chain at all costs, and appointing the oldest local barrel-making family in Spain. Selecting century-old oak wood and combining the concept of sustainability, only to ensure that the Macallan has the perfect sherry flavor from the beginning to the end. A sherry taste that blends “rich dried fruit aroma” and “soft vanilla aroma”.

Wander the sky and enjoy the best delicacies

For the fragrant and fragrant Cantonese cuisine, The Macallan exerts its roundness and strength, and uses the mellow taste to cover the true nature of the ingredients that Cantonese cuisine focuses on. This limited-time menu includes a total of 7 dishes. The starter “Mapo Cold Tofu” is made with Macallan 12-year-old Sherry Double Barrel Single Malt Whiskey, and the preserved eggs and homemade chili sauce are mashed and poured into smooth and tender Thin slices of tofu, ginger, nutmeg and woody spice from the whisky add a unique layer to the whole, with citrus aromas that make it more refreshing and appetizing!