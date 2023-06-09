8BitDo Brings Xbox Licensed Wireless Custom Arcade Stick – Engadget 中文版

8BitDo

With the official launch of Capcom’s “Fighting Whirlwind 6”, 8BitDo also timely brought a new product – a wireless custom arcade joystick authorized by Xbox. This accessory can be connected to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 11/10 devices via 2.4G or wired. There is a 3.5mm jack on the body, and there is also a special functional area for you to switch the headset, left and right Joystick switch, adjust configuration and other operations. According to different needs, players can change the 30mm or 24mm buttons by themselves. At the same time, the internal bottom plate supports “almost all arcade joysticks”. You can also customize the button configuration in the 8BitDo Ultimate software.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox has a built-in 1,000mAh battery, which has a battery life of 20 and 30 hours when the headset is connected and 30 hours respectively, and the charging time is almost 4 hours. Its price is US$120, it will be officially listed on June 30, and it is currently accepting reservations on Amazon.