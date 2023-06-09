Home » 8BitDo Brings Xbox Licensed Wireless Custom Arcade Stick – Engadget 中文版
Technology

8BitDo Brings Xbox Licensed Wireless Custom Arcade Stick – Engadget 中文版

by admin
8BitDo Brings Xbox Licensed Wireless Custom Arcade Stick – Engadget 中文版

8BitDo

With the official launch of Capcom’s “Fighting Whirlwind 6”, 8BitDo also timely brought a new product – a wireless custom arcade joystick authorized by Xbox. This accessory can be connected to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 11/10 devices via 2.4G or wired. There is a 3.5mm jack on the body, and there is also a special functional area for you to switch the headset, left and right Joystick switch, adjust configuration and other operations. According to different needs, players can change the 30mm or 24mm buttons by themselves. At the same time, the internal bottom plate supports “almost all arcade joysticks”. You can also customize the button configuration in the 8BitDo Ultimate software.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox has a built-in 1,000mAh battery, which has a battery life of 20 and 30 hours when the headset is connected and 30 hours respectively, and the charging time is almost 4 hours. Its price is US$120, it will be officially listed on June 30, and it is currently accepting reservations on Amazon.

See also  How the Convicted Theranos Founder Duped Investors

You may also like

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

No more Samsung chips?It is rumored that Pixel...

ASUS Announces Zenfone 10 Virtual Launch Event on...

The new phishing that exploits the .zip and...

NVIDIA Celebrates the Launch of Diablo IV and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy