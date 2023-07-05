9 Best Internal SSDs for Laptops and Desktops in 2023

By TECHBOOK | Jul 04, 2023 12:46 p.m

Solid State Disks (SSD) are small turbo storage devices that allow your computer to work noticeably faster. A gadget that no one should be without. We show the best internal SSDs for more speed.

Compared to a conventional hard drive – also HDD (hard disk drive) – SSDs score with shorter boot times, lightning-fast start of all applications and hardly noticeable loading times for PC games. Ready to upgrade? TECHBOOK presents the best internal SSDs with storage capacities from 256 GB to 2 TB.

What is the difference between SSDs and traditional hard drives (HDDs)?

SSDs and HDDs are fundamentally different in their technology: There are moving parts in an HDD – magnetic storage disks rotate and read and write heads retrieve data from them. An SSD, on the other hand, accesses fixed memory cells. This is also called flash memory and is also used in a modified form in USB sticks, memory cards or smartphones. There are no moving parts in an SSD, which is why it is called a “solid state” drive. This shortens the access times to data on SSDs – both when reading and when writing – enormously. In addition, SSDs do not generate any mechanical noise, are more energy-efficient, lighter and more shock-resistant than HDDs. Switching is therefore worthwhile for a number of reasons.

capacity

If you use your computer less demandingly and only need a faster boot medium for the Windows installation, you can get a lot of speed with 256 gigabytes of additional memory. This size is sufficient for anyone who only has their operating system and simple programs such as Microsoft Office installed on their computer. If you want to save pictures and videos on the PC, it should definitely be 500 GB or, in the best case, more storage capacity. For games and video editing, you should install an internal SSD with at least one terabyte.

read and write speed

If you want to use your internal SSD for computer games or video editing, you should look for a hard drive with high reading performance when buying a new one. An SSD with high write performance is recommended for anyone who often copies large amounts of data onto their hard drive, such as photographers. The speed of an SSD depends to a large extent on the type of connection – more on this below.

form factor

SSDs are available in either 2.5-inch or M.2 format. The 2.5-inch size corresponds to conventional laptop HDDs and is particularly suitable when there is no slot for an M.2 SSD. 2.5-inch SSDs usually come with the SATA connector, while M.2 models can have both SATA and the even faster NVMe connector.

connection type

2.5-inch SSDs with a SATA connection are primarily suitable for desktop PCs, but also for laptops that still have a corresponding slot. However, modern laptops often only offer space for the more compact M.2 SSD. M.2 slots are now also installed directly on the mainboard in the desktop PC as standard.

A bit confusing is the fact that M.2 SSDs can have both a SATA and an NVMe connector. M.2 models with a SATA connection have a different, more compact form factor than conventional 2.5-inch SSDs. However, the transfer rate is identical due to the same SATA connector.

M.2 SSDs with an NVMe connection are significantly faster. These NVMe SSDs have a direct connection to the processor through the PCI Express interface.

Optically, the NVMe and SATA transmission types can be distinguished based on the connector on M.2 SSDs. The pins on the connector have different indentations, also called “keys”. Typically, NVMe SSDs use the M key and SATA SSDs use the B key. However, there are also mixed variants that come with B and M keys.

The best internal SSDs in comparison

Now that the most important features have been described, we come to the best models. Below you will find out which SSDs are worthwhile and what they have to offer.

Samsung SSD 870 EVO 4 TB

The Samsung SSD 870 EVO with 4 TB keeps what the manufacturer promises. It is one of the highest performing internal SSDs, capable of reading at up to 560MB per second. The writing speed is 530 MB per second and these are also good values ​​that make the SSD a price-performance winner.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate560 MB/s Write transfer rate530 MB/s Capacity4 TB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

Read and write rate sufficiently high very high capacity good access rates low power consumption very good price-performance ratio

Disadvantages:

often not available in smaller capacities like 1 or 2 TB

Transcend SSD230S 256 GB

Fast and inexpensive: The Transcend SSD230S can score with its speed. It owes this to the so-called 3D NAND memory technology that is used here. The memory cells are stacked vertically on this entry-level SSD – for even more performance and endurance. A high-quality cache and advanced firmware algorithms also boost performance and ensure high reliability.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate560 MB/s Write transfer rate520 MB/s Capacity256 GB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

relatively short response time low price housing made of high-quality metal five-year guarantee free cloning software

Disadvantages:

gets hot relatively quickly

Kingston KC600 256 GB

The king of affordable internal SSDs: the Kingston KC600 with a storage capacity of 256 GB is the perfect upgrade for anyone who wants more speed – when booting, loading and transferring – at a small price. It supports all important security functions and offers efficient data storage.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate550 MB/s Write transfer rate520 MB/s Capacity256 GB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

five-year warranty powerful free telephone support

Disadvantages:

no migration support

Intense SSD SATA III Top 256GB

The Intenso SSD SATA III Top with 256 GB offers a read speed of up to 520 MB per second and a write speed of up to 500 MB per second. That’s enough to boot up the complete Windows installation in seconds. It requires little power and offers silent operation.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate520 MB/s Write transfer rate500 MB/s Capacity256 GB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

insensitive to impacts noiseless very energy efficient no heat generation

Disadvantages:

rather mediocre read and write speeds

HP S700 500 GB

The fast and inexpensive HP S700 is characterized by its high reading speed and maximum reliability. With its capacity of 500 GB, it can serve a medium-sized storage space. Its only weakness: Compared to other models, the mid-range SSD proves to be quite power-hungry.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate564 MB/s Write transfer rate518 MB/s Capacity500 GB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

relatively inexpensive high reading speed free telephone support

Disadvantages:

Crucial MX500 500 GB

Starts any operating system in seconds: The comparatively inexpensive Crucial MX500 with its storage capacity of 500 GB is built on speed, quality and security. It proves this with excellent data rates when reading and writing. In addition, the mid-range SSD scores with its energy efficiency: It consumes up to 45 times less power than a conventional hard drive. In addition, Crucial offers a five-year warranty.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate560 MB/s Write transfer rate510 MB/s Capacity500 GB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

strong performance particularly energy-efficient five-year guarantee

Disadvantages:

Copy operations sometimes slow other models mostly more durable

SanDisk SSD Plus 1 TB

SanDisk has been developing SSDs since 1991. Decades of experience are also reflected in the powerful SanDisk SSD Plus with its storage capacity of 1 TB. It not only impresses with its speed, but also with its reliability. Another strength of the hard drive is its immunity to shock and vibration, shock and vibration. Also noteworthy is the energy efficiency of the internal SSD, which ensures significantly more endurance and battery life, especially in laptops.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate535 MB/s Write transfer rate450 MB/s Capacity1 TB DesignInternal interfaceSATA form factor2.5 inch

Advantages:

relatively fast relatively quiet energy-saving three-year guarantee

Disadvantages:

Data cable not included

Western Digital Black SN850 1 TB

This top-class SSD with 1 TB storage capacity is a real revolution: with its 7000 MB/s read speed, it is the fastest SSD hard drive currently on the market. The internal SSD has long since not only made gamers’ hearts beat faster: it has also made it onto the podium as a test winner many times for its other qualities. Its strengths also include low latencies, the fourth-generation PCI Express connection and short boot and loading times.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate7000 MB/s Write transfer rate5300 MB/s Capacity1 TB TypeInternal InterfaceNMVe form factorM.2

Advantages:

currently one of the fastest internal SSDs on the market very high writing and reading speed five-year guarantee

Disadvantages:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2 TB

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus with 2 TB storage capacity focuses on speed and performance at a high level. The secret of their high read and write transfer rates as well as their program acceleration lies in their even more numerous and closely spaced memory cells, which shorten the switching paths and thus increase the speed enormously. It is also characterized by smart drive management, which always keeps an eye on the professional SSD and thus not only optimizes performance, but also keeps it stable.

Product typeSSD Read transfer rate3500 MB/s Write transfer rate3300 MB/s Capacity2 TB DesignInternal interfaceNMVe form factorM.2

Advantages:

high and constant transfer rate reliable 5 year guarantee

Disadvantages:

Conclusion

Internal SSDs are not necessarily cheap: If you want additional speed and are flirting with at least one terabyte of additional storage, you often have to spend well over 100 euros. There are also cheaper models, such as the price-performance winner from Samsung, which offers 1 TB for around 70 euros. Depending on how you use your computer or laptop, 256 or 512 GB of additional memory may be sufficient – for less computationally intensive games and office work, for example. Mid-range SSDs like those from HP are available in this segment for just under 40 euros.

