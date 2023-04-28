9 episodes of Black Mirror to (re)watch while waiting for season 6

It is among the most famous anthological series (that is, with different characters and settings in each episode) ever, sort of On the edge of reality of modern times, a must-have for any sci-fi and technology enthusiast. And above all of their more negative and disturbing implications.

AND Black Mirrorthe serial created by Charlie Brooker and which Netflix has been broadcasting since 2012: is about to return with a sixth season (should be online from June) and this could be an opportunity to recover some lost episodes or refresh your memory with the most loved ones.

We have collected them below 9 of our favouriteslisted backwards from the most recent to the oldest, bearing in mind that there are other very beautiful ones (in no particular order: White Bear, Shut up and dance, USS Callister, Black Museum e Universal hate) and that in general more or less all of Black Mirror’s production is characterized by a very high level of quality. Except for Bandersnatchclearly.

youtube: Black Mirror season 6 trailer

Black Mirror, the 9 most beautiful episodes

Metalhead (stage 4, episode 5)

Shot in convincing black and white, this is the episode that will change your mind about the Boston Dynamics robot dog and robots in general. In a post apocalyptic worldsome survivors enter a warehouse looking for supplies: they will find a guardian who knows no tiredness and who will hunt them down.

Hang the DJ (season 4, episode 4)

The point of view of Black Mirror on tinder and other dating apps: in the future, there is one that matches people and give the pair an expiration date. This is what happens to the two protagonists, who however decide by mutual agreement not to control how much time they have available. It won’t end very well, just like it won’t end very well The Lobster.

youtube: Hang the DJ trailer

Crocodile (season 4, episode 3)

One of the many episodes that anticipated (it’s from 2017) what is really happening now: deliveries made by robots instead of people. It is from here, and from a pizza brought by a self-driving vehicle, that a story involving two women unfolds, a machine for viewing memories and an investigation into a murder that took place in the past.

San Junipero (season 3, episode 4)

One of the few episodes of Black Mirror characterized by a note of positivity, definitely the most romantic and probably one of the best: the title comes from a seaside resort which, however, does not exist. San Junipero is a virtual place within a simulated reality created for older people, who can live through younger avatars: two of them, played by very good Mackenzie Davis (yes, the one from Halt and Catch Fire) and from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, they will eventually fall in love. For real though.

youtube: a scene from San Junipero

Free Fall (Season 3, Episode 1)

The episode that terrifies conspiracy theorists, because it talks about the dreaded social credit: in an imaginary future, people use an app to rate each other on a scale of one to 5, with your score determining your status in society, how you will be treated and what services you will have access to. The protagonist is a young woman who tries to increase her score, despite continuous unforeseen events causing it to constantly drop.

youtube: what Freefall is about

White Christmas (season 2, episode 4)

The Christmas Special for 2014 by Black Mirror it’s a 74-minute episode that is far from cheerful and carefree: 3 stories cross together based on the concept of blocking, the same that can be done on social media to unwanted people. Only it works here in the real world too: le blocked people they cannot hear whoever blocked them and cannot be heard or seen by them.

youtube: a scene from White Christmas

Come Back to Me (Season 2, Episode 1)

An episode that is now 10 years old, made even more disturbing by the recent ones developments in the field of artificial intelligence. It is about a woman wracked with grief after the sudden death of her boyfriend: when she discovers a company that allows AI to be used to create a new version of him based on her online activity of hers and their messages, she decides to try. It will work so well that it becomes creepy.

youtube: the trailer of Come back to me

Dangerous Memories (Season 1, Episode 3)

A man suspects that his wife (the very good Jodie Whittaker) is cheating on him, so he sets out to examine all your memories to discover any signs of infidelity: it can do it because in the near future where the episode is set there is a wearable technology that allows to record everything a person sees and hears.

youtube: the trailer for Dangerous Memories

Message to the Prime Minister (Season 1, Episode 1)

Perhaps the least beautiful of the most beautiful episodes, but essential to understand the gloomy setting of Black Mirror and the approach to technology, even the simplest one. A young princess of the United Kingdom is kidnapped and to obtain her release the prime minister will have to publicly do something humiliating (very humiliating): YouTube, social networks, the power of public opinion have to do with it. All things that we already have now, and that lead to a very gruesome ending.

youtube: the trailer of Message to the prime minister

