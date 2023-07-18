9 offers that are worthwhile

At MediaMarkt and Saturn you are getting plenty of good offers again. (Image source: GIGA (montage) / Jean Housen)

The “Summer Deals” have started at MediaMarkt and Saturn, with a large number of products at supposedly bargain prices. We took a close look at the offers, compared prices and revealed the actual highlights.

MediaMarkt-Saturn: summer deals in the price check

Until 24th July do you have time at the “Summer Deals” from MediaMarkt and Saturn strike (view campaign at MediaMarkt). Whether it’s a new console, a new fully automatic coffee machine or a laptop – there are bargains to be had in almost every category. You can pick up your order in the store free of charge, and shipping is free for orders over 59 euros. Popular products can sell out early, so don’t delay if you’re interested.



MediaMarkt-Saturn summer flyer: The 9 best deals

Xiaomi 1S Compressor

Instead of €59.99 RRP: Electric pump for bicycle, car and motorcycle tires, balls, air mattresses and more.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 12:42 p.m

PS5 (Disc Edition) + God of War Ragnarök

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 12:03 p.m

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (256 GB)

Instead of 379.90 euros RRP: Android smartphone with 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD resolution, 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimension 1080 processor, 8 GB RAM, 50 MP triple cam and 5,000 mAh battery.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 10:03 am

Sandisk Ultra Plus (512 GB)

Instead of 139 euros RRP: memory card for mobile devices of all kinds including adapter. Read speed up to 160MB/s.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 12:26 p.m

Apple Smart Keyboard

Instead of 199 euros RRP: Keyboard suitable for iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (7th generation), 10.5″ iPad Pro & iPad (8th generation).

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 12:27 p.m

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

Instead of 999 euros RRP: Notebook with 15.6 inch display, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD & AMD Radeon Graphics.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 12:22 p.m

Asus VY249HE-W (23.8 inch)

Instead of 179.90 euros RRP: Full HD monitor with 1 ms response time and 75 Hz refresh rate.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 12:49 p.m

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

Instead of 139 euros RRP: wired over-ear headphones with 7.1 surround sound.

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/18/2023 12:30 p.m

Siemens TE657509DE EQ.6 Plus S700 fully automatic coffee machine

Instead of 1,569 euros RRP: With With 1,500 watts, 19 bar & ceramic grinder. For preparing cappuccino, espresso, espresso macchiato, foamed milk, hot water, coffee, latte macchiato & milk coffee.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/18/2023 10:44 am

MediaMarkt & Saturn: How to save even more

The electronics stores MediaMarkt and Saturn are probably among the largest suppliers of technology and multimedia items in Germany. There are new promotions, brochures and campaigns at regular intervals, with many different offers from areas such as TV and audio, gaming and even toys. Above all, anyone looking for a new smartphone can find what they are looking for here and secure a cheap mobile phone tariff directly in the MediaMarkt tariff world or Saturn tariff world. There are also many insider tips hidden in the outlet and in the treasure trove.

In addition, MediaMarkt and Saturn offer bonus programs under the names “myMediaMarkt” and “mySaturn”. With every purchase you collect points, which in turn can be exchanged for shopping vouchers. Since membership is completely free, it’s definitely worth it for repeat buyers.

