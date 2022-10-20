Thicker than the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, it’s hard to…



The discussion area on the Chinese website Chiphell has released 3 Titan RTX Founders Edition coolers that may be Ada Lovelace architecture, but it has been reported earlier that NVIDIA has terminated the development plan of related graphics cards.

Judging from the exposed photos, these heatsinks are quite similar in appearance to the current GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, but the difference is that these exposed heatsinks are thicker than the version used by the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition many.

According to sources, this batch of radiators should be produced and produced in Huizhou, China, which is the work of Cooler Master.

Since the Titan project for the Ada Lovelace architecture has been terminated, it is expected that these radiators may eventually be scrapped.