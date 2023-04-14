Sophos has published the new research”The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders” from which it emerged that the 93% of companies globally you encounter difficulties in carrying out some activities essential for your own security such as for example the threat hunting.

Among the problems highlighted, the difficulty in understanding how the attacks take place stands out: 75% of those interviewed in fact stated that it is difficult to identify the primary cause of an accident and this leaves companies exposed to multiple and/or repeated attacks by them or by other cybercriminals, especially considering how 71% of the sample reported difficulties even in restoring their systems.

Cybersecurity and business

Another worrying fact is that 71% of the interviewees find it difficult to understand which signals/warnings it is necessary to investigate further and which are the priorities in the investigative work.

John Shier, field CTO, commercial di Sophos

Only a fifth of respondents believe that remote services and vulnerabilities are a top cybersecurity risk in 2023, yet the stark reality is that these same companies are regularly attacked by so-called Active Adversaries. This chain of operational issues shows how these companies fail to see the big picture and act on potentially misinformation. There is nothing worse than acting on false certainties. External auditing and monitoring activities, such as those offered by Sphos, help eliminate blind spots: with its approach, Sophos is able to observe a company in the same way as an attacker would.

Here are some other figures from the Sophos research:

even if the 94% say they work with outside specialists to scale their operations, majority still remain involved in threat management instead of completely outsourced approach

Today’s threats require a timely and coordinated response. Unfortunately too many businesses are still stuck in a reactive mode. Not only does this impact key business priorities, but it also comes with a significant human cost as more than half of respondents said they were sleep-deprived at night due to concerns associated with cyberattacks. Eliminating the guesswork and applying defensive controls based on actionable intelligence will allow IT teams to focus on business instead of trying to douse the everlasting fire of active attacks.

The data presented in the report “The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders” are the result of what emerged from the independent study conducted on 3,000 IT and cybersecurity leaders from 14 countries surveyed in January and February 2023.