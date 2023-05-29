95 percent of Austrian households connected to the 5G network

The network has been expanded, but the usage rate among SIM card recipients and households is low, says Secretary of State for Digitization Florian Tursky.

In Austria, 95 percent of households can now receive 5G. This is according to a release from the Ministry of Finance. With 4G, the coverage rate is already 100 percent, “that makes us a clear pioneer internationally,” said Secretary of State for Digitization Florian Tursky (ÖVP). On average in the EU, 5G network coverage is 66 percent of households. The usage rate of 5G among SIM card holders is 5.9 percent.

According to the Digitization State Secretariat, the “take-up rate” of 5G, i.e. the number of households using 5G offers, is probably higher. Exact figures would only be available to the mobile network operators. It is also to be expected that the rate of those households that actually use 5G Internet will continue to increase, since companies such as A1, Magenta and Drei are now offering tariffs with 5G, the APA said.

Austria has caught up in internet speed

Internet speed is also important, Tursky said. Austria has caught up significantly in this area in the recent past. He pointed out that Austria ranked 21st in the mobile Internet speed test conducted by the US Internet group Ookla in a global comparison.

(WHAT)