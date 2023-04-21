a 2,000-year-old cemetery beneath the station

Just meters from a busy train station in the heart of Paris, scientists have discovered as many as 50 tombs in an ancient necropolis, dating back almost 2,000 years.

After the 1,600-year-old Anglo-Saxon cemetery, here is an archaeological site that somehow it was never found during the multiple jobs developments that have taken place over the years, such as the construction of the Port-Royal station on the historic Left Bank in the 1970s.

Camille Colonna, an anthropologist at the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), told a news conference that there were already “strong suspicions” that the site was nearby to the southern necropolis of Lutetia. The “Saint Jacques” necropolis, which represents the largest burial place in the Gallo-Roman city of Lutetia, had already been partially excavated in the 19th century.

The INRAP team uncovered a section that had never been unearthed before, with some sensational finds. Colonna said the team was also “very happy” to have found it a skeleton with a coin in its mouthallowing them to date the burial to the 2nd century AD

The excavation, which began in March, has unearthed as many as 50 graves used only for burial and not for cremation. The various remains of men, women and children belong to the of Parisa Gallic people who lived in Lutetia under the control of the Roman Empire.

Furthermore, more than half of the remains were buried alongside various offerings such as ceramic jugs and goblets. Jewels have also been discovered, hairpins, belts and even the skeleton of a pig probably offered as a sacrifice to the gods. Apparently, after the tomb with frog bones inside, here’s a truly amazing find.

Unlike the excavations of the 1800s, this time the team plans to remove everything from the necropolis to analyze it. “This will allow us to understand the life of the Parisii through their funeral rites, as well as their health by studying their DNA“Concluded Colonna.