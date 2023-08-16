A 50000 mAh power bank under test, the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000

With the “USB-C PD 130W 50000” Sandberg offers a super exciting power bank! As the name suggests, it offers a massive capacity of 50,000 mAh! WOW!

Apart from the PowerCore Reserve, this is the largest power bank I have ever tested. In addition, there is a very high output power of up to 130W. So we have 6x USB outputs, one of which can deliver up to 100W.

Those are really impressive specs! The power bank is also significantly smaller and more compact than the PowerCore Reserve mentioned.

Let’s take a look at how good the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000 really is in the test!

At this point many thanks to Sandberg for making the power bank available for this test.

As is to be expected with a capacity of 50000 mAh and 130W output power, this power bank is quite a block.

It measures 158 x 73 x 55 mm and weighs a whopping 1026g.

VEGER 30000mAh Powerbank 617g

Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 100W 38400 mAh 767g

4smarts Lucid Ultra 40000 mAh 806g

Anker 347 PowerCore 40K 40000 mAh 937g

Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000 1026g

Anker 548 PowerCore Reserve 192Wh 51891 mAh 2347g

However, 830g is not too much compared to other “super large” power banks. This power bank is still lighter than, for example, the Anker Power Core 40K with 40000 mAh.

In terms of feel and workmanship, the power bank is very unspectacular! We have a very simple plastic case.

This does a good job of holding the power bank together, but I wouldn’t call the Sandberg power bank a “premium” power bank either.

For easier transport, the power bank has a small fabric loop, a nice gimmick.

We find another gimmick on the back, because there is an LED headlight. Headlight in quotes because it’s adequate but not record-breakingly bright either. This one is +- as bright as a smartphone flashlight.

Last but not least, we have a small display on the front. However, it is very simple and only shows the battery level in %.

The connections of the 50000 mAh power bank

The connections are clearly a highlight of the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000. So we have a whopping 6x USB ports!

3x USB A – 5V/3A

1x USB C – Power Delivery 30W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A

1x USB C – Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

1x Lightning Eingang – 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A

First of all we have 3x USB A ports. These are normal USB A ports with a maximum of 5V/3A. You should primarily use these for smaller devices, headphones, etc. Although these ports can theoretically deliver up to 15W (5V/3A) each, they are throttled together to a maximum of 18W.

Our USB C ports are more exciting. Here we have 2x outputs, one with 100W and one with 30W.

The 100W port is, of course, world-class and, in addition to charging smartphones, also allows larger devices such as notebooks to be charged. Additionally we have the 30W port. It is theoretically possible to charge a notebook and smartphone at the same time at high speed.

The primary USB C port can also be used to charge the power bank with up to 60W. In addition, we also have a separate Apple Lightning input with up to 18W.

Really a 50000 mAh power bank? The capacity

Let’s get to the capacity. Does the power bank really have a capacity of 50000 mAh?

Wh

mAh

% of AH

20V/3A

171,58

46373

93%

20V/1A

168,16

45449

91%

9V/3A

171,18

46265

93%

9V/1A

168,87

45641

91%

5V/2A

160,39

43349

87%

In the test, the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000 achieved a Capacity between 43349 mAh and 46373 mAh, which is between 87% and 93% of what the manufacturer claims.

That’s a great value!

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, discharging these is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also keep in mind that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Mit 60W PPS

The Sandberg Powerbank also comes with PPS support.

3.3-20V at up to 3A

It’s a bit of a shame here that we only have an “up to 3A” level. The Samsung smartphones in particular require the PPS extension. Without PPS, the Samsung S smartphones in particular load very slowly. For example the S23 Ultra:

Without PPS maximum approx. 14W With up to 3A PPS level maximum approx. 25W With up to 5A PPS level maximum approx. 45W

Not constant 100W

Unfortunately, many 100W power banks cannot consistently deliver 100W, whether due to temperature or other reasons. This also applies to the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000!

When constantly discharging with 100W on an electronic load, the power bank switches off after approx. 100 Wh (103.3 Wh) or 43% remaining charge.

Strictly speaking, this does not switch off completely, but throttles the 100W port down to 65W. This has (unfortunately) nothing to do with the temperature. Even after cooling down, the maximum power remains at 65W.

So 100W maximum power for the first +- 60% of the capacity, 65W for the remaining 40%.

But why this throttling?! I can only make assumptions here. When the battery cells are discharged, their voltage drops. A full lithium ion cell has 4.2V, empty around 3V.

We will probably have connected 4 or 6 cells in series here. Let’s say 6 cells.

6 x 4.2V = 25.2V internal voltage when full. At 100W, the cells would have to be discharged with approx. 4A (25.2V * 4A = 100.8W). If the voltage now drops to 3.6V, the current must increase to 4.62A. At 3.4V to almost 5A etc.

I suspect to limit this rising internal current, some 100W power banks throttle their ports down when the battery level is low.

Lade time

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones + OnePlus smartphones + Realme smartphones + Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) ++ Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS etc.) +++ +++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected ++ = very high loading speed to be expected + = brisk loading speed to be expected 0 = “standard” loading speed to be expected – = slow loading speed to be expected — = not compatible or only to a very limited extent

Basically, the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000 is very well suited for a variety of devices.

This is mainly due to the powerful USB C output. The power bank is wonderfully suitable for Apple iPhones and iPads. The same applies to the Google Pixel models.

With Samsung Galaxy S smartphones we are limited to a maximum of 25W, which is not bad either.

Thanks to the 100W USB C port, the power bank is also suitable for larger devices such as notebooks or the steam deck. We have the mentioned throttling to 60W when the battery is low, but even this is more than sufficient for almost all common notebooks.

Charging time of the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000

According to Sandberg, you can charge this power bank with up to 60W. To test this, I connected the power bank to a 100W charger.

The power bank could charge with a maximum of approx. 59W on a 100W charger. Accordingly, loading from 0% to 100% takes about 4 hours.

For a power bank with this capacity, that’s ok so far.

You can also charge the power bank with a normal 5V charger, but that takes a while.

And by a while I mean around 26:30!

You should urgently use a USB PD charger with this power bank for tolerable charging times.

Charge and discharge at the same time

No, you cannot charge and discharge this power bank at the same time.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at charging efficiency. Here we compare how much energy the power bank needs to charge compared to the energy that we can use at the end.

The power bank requires 201.47 Wh for a full charge via USB PD. 232.93 Wh were required via USB A 5V charging. So USB PD is a lot more efficient!

In the best case

In the worst case

USB PD

85%

80%

USB A

74%

69%

In the best case, the charging efficiency of the power bank is a very good 85%! in the worst case at 69%, but only when charging from a 5V source.

However, 85% top efficiency is a very good value!

Conclusion

If you are looking for a large power bank with a lot of power, you have come to the right place with the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000!

The emphasis is on big! With 50,000 mAh (according to the manufacturer) and approx. 46,000 mAh in practice, the Sandberg is a huge power bank, which is anything but too big for its capacity.

Although this power bank is a chunk, it is still significantly more compact than, for example, the Anker 548 PowerCore Reserve.

Added to this is the high output power of 100W + 30W. This makes the power bank more than interesting, especially for notebooks!

The 100W output power + extremely high capacity make the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000 an ideal notebook powerbank!

However, there are a few minus points for the throttling. So the power bank can only output 100W for the first +- 60% capacity. From +-40% residual charge, the maximum power drops to 60W.

Apart from that I have nothing to complain about. Yes, a slightly higher PPS level would have been nice, as would 100W charging the power bank itself, but this is not a requirement per se.

I think the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000 is simply a very well-rounded powerbank.

Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 130W 50000

POSITIVE

Very high real capacity (up to 46373 mAh / 171.58 Wh)

100W USB C output

PPS support (3.3-20V at up to 3A)

Relatively compact dimensions for the high capacity

Lots of connections

Good charging efficiency

Sufficiently fast charging (0% to 100% in about 4 hours)

LED flashlight

NEGATIVE

Throttling of the 100W port below 40% remaining charge

