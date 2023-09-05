A bike, a gym, two stoves and other things we liked at IFA 2023

The IFA in Berlin (the acronym stands for International Broadcast Exhibition Berlin, because at the beginning the event was mainly dedicated to radio) is one of the largest electronics fairs in the world. Or maybe the biggest one, that is a title that contends with the CES in Las Vegas.

Be that as it may, in both cases there is concretely the risk of getting lost among the pavilions and the various floors of each and above all the possibility of coming across many strange, interesting and curious things. We have collected some of them below.

AEG SaphirMatt

The German AEG, for some time now controlled by the Swedish Electroluxplayed at home with one of the most impressive stands of the entire IFA and presented many new products, among washing machines with weight sensors and 3D scanners, dishwashers with displays to easily understand the environmental impact of the program you choose and fridge capable of storing food longer than usual. Having said that our favorite refrigerator among those shown in Berlin it was the (very dear) one from Haierin the AEG stand we were struck by the SaphirMatt hob: induction, with two cooking zones, is made of opaque scratch-resistant glass which would be “twice as quick to clean” and above all able to resist scratches “4 times more” than the glass ceramic hob. Also on sale in Italy from autumn, it will cost from 1,500 to 2,000 euros.

Nilox Sport

The Italian Nilox, very active in the sector of the so-called gentle mobility (the M1 scooter was one of our favorites in 2022), brought the Lizard to Berlin, a new electric scooter also designed for dirt roads, with double brake lever, direction indicators and license plate holder, and above all it decided to enter a sector it had never been in before, that of fitness . The range of Sports products (photo at top of page) segue a trend that began in the two-year period of the Covid-19 and continued further: training even at home, perhaps during a break from smartworking or simply because it’s cold and raining outside. It consists of a rowing machine, two models of treadmills, a walker and a spin bike. All are equipped with a controller that allows you to follow the stages of training and above all have space to accommodate a smartphone or tablet, both to interface with popular apps like Zwift or Kinomapp and (maybe) to watch a movie or series during the workout. On sale from October, prices from 500 to 800 euros.

Sharp Milano

Recently entered the micro-mobility sector with the KS4 electric scooter (still not on sale in Italy due to the sudden change in standards), the Japanese Sharp continues in this direction with a product that we really liked, starting with the name. It’s called Milano, it’s an electric bike that is both beautiful to look at and relatively light, two characteristics that usually they don’t get along on ebikes (but there are some exceptions): weighs about 16 kg, is made of aluminum and you can also decide to receive it at home disassembled, like the kitcars of yesteryear. Among the details we appreciated: the correct arrangement of the mechanics, with battery in the down tube and motor in the rear wheel hub, the large and well integrated display in the handlebar and in general the aesthetic cleanliness. On sale from October, the Milano is available in two colorways a around 2500 euros.

Tineco Pure One Station

Still little known in Italy, this brand controlled by the Chinese Ecovacs Robotics has long been the Best Choice among vacuum cleaners for WireCutter, the well-known New York Times technology site. And a vacuum cleaner is obviously what the company brought to IFA: It’s called the Pure One Station, ha Hepa filter H13 with 5 layers, a brush that should prevent the annoying tangling of hair and animal hair during cleaning, a sensor to automatically adjust the suction power and above all a new tank 3 liter capacity (placed in the base) which can hold dirt and dust for two months. It costs 799 euros and is already on sale. On the other hand, the Oveni One oven is unfortunately not yet available in Italy (nor is it certain if it will be), which thanks to some smart functions and technologies and a 7.8″ touch display should be able to practically cook by itself.

