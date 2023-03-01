Researchers at Wuyi University in China have created a robotic finger that could offer another way to analyze the human body, simply by touching it

The medical community has found countless ways to analyze what’s under our skin: computed tomography, MRIs, X-rays, and so on. But we are already beyond: as reported by the scientific journal Cell Reports Physical Science, some researchers at Wuyi University (in China) have developed a bionic finger (a robotic finger) that allows, simply with a touch, to detect structures such as blood vessels, tissues and bones and reproduce them in 3D on the computerthus opening up new opportunities to analyze the human body.

«We were inspired by human fingers, which have the most sensitive tactile perception we know», the words of the main author, Jianyi Luo. “For example, when we touch our body with our fingers, we can perceive not only the texture of our skin, but also the outline of the underlying bone.».

How the bionic finger works

The bionic finger actually looks more like a tattoo gun than a finger. It works by repeatedly poking a surface with a small needle-like tip while methodically scanning back and forth across the area.

Bionic finger – demonstration of how it works. Demonstration of the descending stepped hard object covered with a layer of soft silicone when scanned by the bionic finger with a threshold of 134 kPa [credits: Cell Reports Physical Science – https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-physical-science/fulltext/S2666-3864(23)00012-7]

The tip is made of carbon fibers that compress to a greater or lesser degree as they encounter softer and harder materials. Based on its contraction and the reaction of the material it encounters, the bionic finger is thus able to create three-dimensional images of what it touches. And, to be “rendered”, it is not only the surface but also the underlying structures.

A few years ago, MIT had created something similar but it didn’t go beyond the 3D reconstruction of the upper level.

«Our bionic finger goes beyond previous artificial sensors that were only able to recognize and discriminate between external shapes, surface textures and hardnesssaid study co-author Zhiming Chen, a professor at Wuyi University.

In tests, the bionic finger was presented with a variety of structures to map. These included a hard letter “A” covered in a layer of soft silicone, as well as a variety of other shapes ranging from soft to hard, also encased in silicone. The bionic finger was not only able to easily map the “A” shape, but it was also able to identify the other shapes under the silicone.

Future opportunities (there is still a lot of work to do in terms of research and experimentation)

To understand what the bionic finger could do in terms of mapping humans, the research team created structures made from artificial bone and silicone “muscle” tissue. The scientists then found that the touch of the probe was sensitive enough to even find simulated blood vessels embedded in the artificial tissue.

«Similar to a doctor’s palpation, the bionic finger can recognize the simple structures of the human body, but there is still work to be done for the recognition of complex 3D structures», write the researchers. «Significantly, the instrument can reconstruct the 3D profile of the structures, making palpation visual and scientific. Overall, these results show the fantastic prospects for haptic tomography».

The researchers also believe that the bionic finger system could be useful for finding errors in current scanning methodologies. To test the theory, they ran their finger over a system of flex circuits, and managed to find a badly drilled hole and an area that had a disconnect that would have prevented the system from working properly.