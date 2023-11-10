A bitter setback for hyped small modular reactors

In 2022, as the energy crisis worsened in the wake of the Ukraine war and an expected “Russian winter,” they were suddenly in vogue again: nuclear power plants. In the form of so-called “Small Modular Reactors” (SMR), startups also held out the prospect of being able to build and operate mini nuclear power plants faster, more efficiently and more safely. But now the small nuclear power plant category is suffering a severe setback. An SMR project in the US state of Idaho has now been discontinued.

NuScale, a developer of small nuclear reactors, announced Wednesday that it is canceling a project that was expected to usher in a new wave of power plants. The Portland, Oregon-based company announced that it had not found enough customers to move forward with the project, dubbed “Carbon-Free Power.” The project would get six of the company’s 77-megawatt reactors, with the promise of producing carbon-free electricity. Although more than two dozen utilities had signed up to buy power from the reactors, that number was not enough to make NuScale’s project a reality.

The Carbon-Free Power Project was originally the result of an agreement between NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems to provide electricity to public utilities in seven western states, including California. The project began in 2014. “This decision is very disappointing given the many years of pioneering work,” said Mason Baker, CEO of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems. “We are working closely with NuScale and the U.S. Department of Energy to discuss next steps to deliver the project.”

Exploding costs due to rising interest rates and inflation

The reason for the project being canceled is not just the lack of buyers for nuclear power, but also the horrendous costs. This year, NuScale had to increase the cost of building the reactors from $5.3 billion to a whopping $9.3 billion due to rising interest rates and inflation. NuScale would have had to triple the number of customers for the Carbon-Free Power Project by February to fund the project. The company, which also has an agreement to supply its technology to Romania, told investors that it would use the materials developed for the Carbon-Free Power Project for other customers.

NuScale’s share price has collapsed by 32 percent today and is already 80 percent below its value at the beginning of 2023. What the setback for the project means for similar projects remains to be seen. As reported, Europe’s first small modular reactor is to be built near the Austrian border, at the site of the controversial Temelin nuclear power plant. ÚJV, a subsidiary of the Czech ČEZ Group, which operates the two nuclear power plants Temelin and Dukovany, was commissioned to do this. To develop the modular reactor, we are cooperating with GE Hitachi (USA), Rolls-Royce (UK), EDF (France) Holtec (USA) and with the company NuScale (USA).

