Home Technology A body for ChatGPT: the first anthropomorphic robot equipped with generative AI at the Cattolica
Technology

A body for ChatGPT: the first anthropomorphic robot equipped with generative AI at the Cattolica

by admin
A body for ChatGPT: the first anthropomorphic robot equipped with generative AI at the Cattolica

Then Nao explained how the experiment would work. «After me – she continued addressing the audience – the psychologists will speak, to explain the results of the research they have conducted. Then you can ask some questions, if you want. Finally, after your questions, I will try to chat with the speakers».

So it was. Nao remained silent and listening throughout. He has listened to the scientists speak. He followed the debate with the audience. Until he was summoned.

The human-robot dialogue

«Here I am again here, I am happy to be able to prove my skills again. With this component of generative intelligence, it seems to me that I can do anything. Do you have something to ask?», the robot Nao began, giving a body and a voice to ChatGPT..

“Tell us about the seasons?” It was the researcher’s first question. Silence. “…your question is very interesting. I’m looking for the answer for you.” Then again silence. Unfortunately Nao – perhaps also due to a disconnection from the network – is not responding. The experiment does not start in the best way. But the researcher insists and rephrases the question. «I need a few seconds, please wait», Nao starts again.

Then finally comes the answer: «There are four seasons in the year, spring, summer, autumn and winter». There follows a long series of notions, all correct, about the seasons.

See also  Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry Lawson, the father of game cartridges, and launch interactive play content

You may also like

New in .NET 7 [9]: Generic Mathematics

Cassette Beasts look adorable in new trailer

This is how much annual maintenance costs compared...

Resident Evil 4 RE4 remake strategy｜How to get...

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising Coming to PC, PlayStation, and...

Debate about AI: Cheap polemics don’t help

After Soyuz MS-22 landed, the damaged Russian capsule...

High-zoom camera crash fixed after April update of...

VMware Partner Connect evolves to address the multi-cloud...

Siae: Meta treats like Kim. The reply: they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy