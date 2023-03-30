Then Nao explained how the experiment would work. «After me – she continued addressing the audience – the psychologists will speak, to explain the results of the research they have conducted. Then you can ask some questions, if you want. Finally, after your questions, I will try to chat with the speakers».

So it was. Nao remained silent and listening throughout. He has listened to the scientists speak. He followed the debate with the audience. Until he was summoned.

The human-robot dialogue

«Here I am again here, I am happy to be able to prove my skills again. With this component of generative intelligence, it seems to me that I can do anything. Do you have something to ask?», the robot Nao began, giving a body and a voice to ChatGPT..

“Tell us about the seasons?” It was the researcher’s first question. Silence. “…your question is very interesting. I’m looking for the answer for you.” Then again silence. Unfortunately Nao – perhaps also due to a disconnection from the network – is not responding. The experiment does not start in the best way. But the researcher insists and rephrases the question. «I need a few seconds, please wait», Nao starts again.

Then finally comes the answer: «There are four seasons in the year, spring, summer, autumn and winter». There follows a long series of notions, all correct, about the seasons.