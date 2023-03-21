Scientists are one step closer to the vision of using quantum light to accelerate medical imaging and enhance the capabilities of supercomputers. Recently, an international team directly observed the time delay of different photon numbers in the scattering process of single quantum dots for the first time, proving that photon bound states can be manipulated to move toward practical An important step forward in the application of quantum light.

Stimulated emission (Stimulated emission) is the main light source of laser. Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation) is abbreviated as “LASER”. in Quantum Theory.

Now, for the first time, scientists have observed the stimulated emission of single photons; specifically, scientists can directly measure the time delay between single photons, two-photon bound states, and three-photon bound states, and the time becomes Shorter, the reason is related to stimulated emission.

The researchers say this basic science will open new avenues for quantum-enhanced measurement techniques and photonic quantum computing. Compared with the two-photon bound state, the delay time of one photon is longer, so the advantage of entangled quantum light is that it can in principle use fewer photons for more sensitive measurements and higher resolution, which is very important for biological microscopy applications , because larger light intensities can damage the sample.

Whether it is thinking about how photons travel through the vast interstellar space or developing laser light, the study of light has always been an important science with practical applications. Without these theoretical foundations, almost all modern technologies cannot be realized. Without mobile phones, global communication network computers, GPS, modern medical imaging, etc.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature Physics.

(First image source: University of Sydney)