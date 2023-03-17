Brief review of Bayonetta Origins: a touching adventure journey Switch must-play masterpiece in this issue｜Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a derivative game of the “Bayonetta” series developed by Platinum Studios The Devil has been officially launched. The art style and gameplay of this game are quite different from the first three episodes of the series. I believe that many players want to know how the game actually feels when played. The following is a brief review of the game on the “Hong Kong 01” Technology Plaything Channel.



The prequel of Bayonetta tells the story of Sister Bei’s “becoming a demon”

“Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon” Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon belongs to the prequel of the “Bayonetta” series. encounter, and how she became a powerful shrine maiden.

Beunita Origins: Theresa and the Lost Demon

Don’t mistakenly expect non-Bayonetta’s hardcore action gameplay

First of all, let me talk about the most important point, that is, the game has already released the Gameplay trailer and demo version, showing a completely different art style from the series; the gameplay is also very different from the traditional hardcore pure animation of the series, it is an action RPG with an oblique 45-degree view play. If you don’t know much about this work beforehand, remember not to expect this work to be another “Bayonetta 3” and then be disappointed by it.

The oblique 45-degree viewing angle is quite common in Japanese APRG games

The picture book art style is super beautiful, the production is exquisite and the details are polished everywhere

As mentioned just now, “Bayonetta Origins” does not adopt the usual punk style of the series, but follows the style of picture book cartoon fairy tales. Of course, this style matches the background setting of the game very well: a witch leads a demon to fight with goblins in the forest. Artistic expression is the most appropriate. Also because of the cartoon style, the performance of this work is better than the already excellent “Bayonetta 3”, even on the Switch, you can have a smooth game experience.

Although it is a cartoon style, it does not mean that the game production is lazy, especially the movements of the two protagonists, Seresa and Chai Mao, are extremely detailed: like when Seresa shrinks her body to walk and climb up the class because of fear. The poses, shooting the Chai Mao out and dragging himself to run, etc. are all very vivid. Various other details are also done well, the leaves are scattered when passing through the grass, and the resting postures of Seresa and Chai Mao are different at each save point (resting place), etc., and a lot of effort has been made everywhere. Don’t underestimate these details. It may not make sense to mention only one and a half, but when every place is thoughtful, the playing experience is completely different from games with lower production quality.

The appearance of each save point is different, these are the thoughts

At the same time, the combat of this work is not sloppy. Although the operability is far inferior to that of the “Bayonetta” series, it also uses the characteristics of “dual characters” due to luck, and the sense of impact is quite sufficient; it can only be said that it is worthy of Platinum Studio, Even if the painting style and gameplay are different, you can still do your homework.

The dual-role system is so well designed that it can be played as a single-player two-player game

The biggest feature of this work is the “dual role” system. The puppet Chai Mao who is possessed by the devil can switch between the puppet form and the demon form; Form, the two will act separately. The devil-type Chai Mao is the only effective means of attack for the player. To defeat the enemy, the Chai-Cat must be released to fight; and when exploring the version, it is necessary to use the different characteristics of the puppet form and the demon form to unlock Puzzles to move on.

The puzzle-solving method and shape design of the level are very thoughtful, such as using the firewood cat to step on the roller to push the platform, etc.

The level and puzzle design of the game is also excellent. For example, in the early stage, players need to use the feature that they can switch between the two forms at any time to open the channel and continue to move forward; after a certain progress, Chai Mao will gain the power of various elements, and with After the new power, there will be corresponding organs that need to use various new powers to solve, and there will be no sense of repetitive and monotonous puzzles. Solving puzzles will not be too brain-intensive, and you can pass the level with a little thought. The difficulty is designed just right, so that the game will not be too simple and boring, and it will not be too difficult. You can always make progress, and the whole experience Very smooth and “silky” very comfortable to play.

The game itself does not have a two-player system, but in fact, one person can hold a Joy-con, one person is in charge of Seresa and the other is in charge of Chai Mao’s operation to play doubles (of course, it will be more inconvenient to operate the menu).

Summary: High-quality and conscientious masterpiece Switch must play in this issue



“Bayonetta Origins” has an excellent art style, well-made, smooth and comfortable game progress and experience; although it is difficult to give people the strong shock of “Game of the Year” because of the small gameplay, it will definitely give players a satisfactory game experience, which is a must. Well done. And even if you haven’t played the Bayonetta series, since the story is a prequel, even if you haven’t played 3 episodes of “Bayonetta”, it won’t affect the game experience. Switch owners must give this game a try. If you are a fan of the “Bayonetta” series and want to know more about the characters and story background of this series, of course you can’t miss “Bayonetta Origins”.

