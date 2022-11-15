At the same time that Apple released its new iPad products in mid-October this year, it also brought the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which was replaced with a new A15 Bionic processor, which doubled the capacity and cost less. However, it was recently discovered that there was a problem with the tvOS 16.1 system. Making half of the capacity of the 128GB version of the third-generation Apple TV 4K unusable, there are also some small mysteries in the specifications of the processor.

Foreign media FlatpanelsHD recently tested the third-generation Apple TV 4K and found that they had a 128GB version of the third-generation Apple TV 4K. After using the storage space to reach 64GB, the system will display a full capacity prompt, and it is not allowed. The user proceeded to install the program, and it appeared that tvOS was mistaking the 128GB version of the device for the 64GB version, but even the latest tvOS 16.2 beta has this problem.

In addition, FlatpanelsHD also mentioned that it uses the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 14, but the third-generation Apple TV 4K has one less core on the CPU. Even so, the third-generation Apple TV 4K still brings an improvement over the previous generation. 40% performance score with less processor throttling and more stable performance than its predecessor with A12.

