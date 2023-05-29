A bunch of streets in Las Vegas are now named after Pokémon – Gamereactor

In a rather odd development, a Las Vegas-based housing development company looked to The Pokémon Company for inspiration to name the street it intends to turn into a home.

The reasoning behind Harmony Homes’ decision to name a bunch of streets after Generation 1 Pokémon is the challenge of creating street names that aren’t yet in use in a rapidly expanding city, Polygon reports.

To that end, people can now actually visit places like Squirtle Lane and Snorlax Lane, with other locations named after Jigglypuff, Charmander and Charizard, with Jigglypuff even having the honor of being chosen as the name of a main thoroughfare in a residential area.

Andrea Miller, construction manager for Harmony Homes LLC, told KLAS 8 News Now: “I giggle when I hear Jigglypuff. When you come home from get off work, you’ve had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, it makes you smile.

Hopefully the names will stick around once construction is complete.