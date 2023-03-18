While a ban on the Chinese platform Tiktok is being debated in the USA, the channel “Northkoreanlife” reveals how manipulative information can be used on the Internet. But the videos differ from classic propaganda.

Classic North Korean propaganda focuses on the ruler Kim Jong Un. Imago / Kim Jae-Hwan / www.imago-images.de

“My daily morning walk in North Korea,” a female voice whistles in English while the viewer sees a wide, sunlit boulevard. “Very calm and relaxing,” praises the voice, and the scenery does in fact appear peaceful: pedestrians and cyclists stand out from the glistening street like little toy figures, while colorful residential towers line the street. The video of the “Northkoreanlife” channel on Tiktok has over 33 million views.