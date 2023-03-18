Home Technology A channel shows everyday life in North Korea
Technology

A channel shows everyday life in North Korea

by admin
A channel shows everyday life in North Korea

While a ban on the Chinese platform Tiktok is being debated in the USA, the channel “Northkoreanlife” reveals how manipulative information can be used on the Internet. But the videos differ from classic propaganda.

Classic North Korean propaganda focuses on the ruler Kim Jong Un.

Imago / Kim Jae-Hwan / www.imago-images.de

“My daily morning walk in North Korea,” a female voice whistles in English while the viewer sees a wide, sunlit boulevard. “Very calm and relaxing,” praises the voice, and the scenery does in fact appear peaceful: pedestrians and cyclists stand out from the glistening street like little toy figures, while colorful residential towers line the street. The video of the “Northkoreanlife” channel on Tiktok has over 33 million views.

See also  Xbox Series X Black Friday Exciting Discount Flash Report

You may also like

Total War: Warhammer III’s Chaos Dwarves DLC also...

How social media fueled the attempted coup in...

FIFA: FIFA 24 will become the new standard...

Media Markt and Saturn: Get a discount of...

Tron: Identity is coming to Switch and PC...

Snagger the snack dispenser from 19.90€ buy cheap...

Shuhei Yoshida Receives BAFTA Scholarship for Distinguished Career...

Pallet offer with electronics: be careful when buying

Assetto Corsa 2 warms up for release in...

Blog Continuous Architecture – My Opinion: Maximize Meetings!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy