A cheap and good standard power bank, the SAMUEL SA-111 in the test

From time to time I get recommendations from readers. So also here with the SAMUEL SA-111 Powerbank 20000mAh.

Why is this power bank so exciting? Here we have a 20000 mAh power bank with a 30W USB Power Delivery port, which you can get for around €30.

Often there are also voucher campaigns, which reduce the price of the power bank to well under €30.

But how does it look in practice? Is the SAMUEL SA-111 a reasonable power bank? Is the capacity specification adhered to? Let’s find out in the test!

Testing the SAMUEL SA-111 Powerbank 20000mAh

At first glance, the design of the SAMUEL SA-111 reminds me of the INIU power banks. I suspect these are from the same paver.

Purely haptically, the power bank feels quite good at first! We have a slightly above-average quality plastic, which is also equipped with a nice texture on the top.

We also have a large high-gloss plastic window on the top. Below this is a % indicator for the battery level. However, expect this “window” to be scratched very quickly.

Interestingly, on the side of the power bank we have a fold-out smartphone stand. A gimmick that we also know from INIU Powerbanks.

With 142 x 71 x 27 mm and a weight of 380g, the power bank is average in size and heavy for the 20000mAh class.

The connections

The SAMUEL SA-111 has 2x USB C and 1x USB A.

USB C 1 / 2 – USB PD 30W und Huawei Super Charge(?) – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4,5A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A, 15V/2A

USB A – Quick Charge 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The two USB C ports have up to 30W according to the USB Power Delivery standard. In addition, SAMUEL seems to have integrated Huawei Super Charge with 22.5W here. The 4.5V/5A and 5V/4.5A stages speak here. Unfortunately I don’t have a Huawei smartphone in stock at the moment to test this.

But thanks to USB PD, the power bank is ideal for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and the Google Pixel models.

The USB A port also supports Quick Charge.

However, if you use several ports at the same time, all fast charging standards will be deactivated and you will only charge with 5V.

The power bank is also charged via USB C, also with a maximum of 30W.

How does breaking.org test power banks?

In the meantime I have tested hundreds of power banks for breaking. The general test setup has remained the same over the years.

Upon receipt, the power bank is unpacked and photographed. Then I take a closer look at them, measure them, weigh them, etc. The power bank is then charged.

The most important measurement here is capacitance. For this I discharge power banks at various power levels on an electronic load. Here I mostly use the ATORCH DLB-600W 200V and a USB PD trigger (which is necessary for selecting the specific voltage level). Sometimes I also use a separate measuring device, because sometimes with high loads (3A+) the cables have too great an influence on the measured capacitance.

After each run, the power bank is recharged. I log the loading process, loading time, etc. For this I use the Power-Z KM003C measuring device.

I measure the capacity in power bank tests in Wh and then convert it to mAh @3.7V for better comparability! You can find out more about Wh versus mAh here.

Last but not least, I test the power banks on various devices, mostly the current iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch and other devices that I have lying around in the office.

Of course, I can’t test all smartphones either. However, I can use the Power-Z KM003C to read supported charging standards etc. and make an informed assessment.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the SAMUEL SA-111 power bank supports PPS!

3.3-10V at up to 3A

5-15V at up to 2A

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

Display did not survive the test

You will find a display on the top of the power bank. This shows you the capacity from 0% to 100%.

Unfortunately, the display just said goodbye to me at a certain point in the test. It only shows 0%, although the power bank is still fully functional.

The capacity of the SAMUEL SA-111 power bank is 20000mAh

SAMUEL promises a capacity of 20000 mAh or 74Wh for the SA-111. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 65.471 17695 88% 9V/1A 65.503 17704 89% 9V/3A 61.824 16709 84% 15V/2A 59.753 16149 81%

This looks pretty good! In the test, the real capacity varied between 16149 mAh and 17703 mAh or 59.753Wh and 65.503Wh.

This corresponds to 81% to 89% of the manufacturer’s specification, which is more than a solid value!

Unfortunately, it is normal for power banks not to achieve 100% of the manufacturer’s specifications. The manufacturer’s information usually refers to the capacity of the built-in battery cells, here 20000mAh. However, discharging is not 100% efficient, so it is not uncommon for the real capacity to be lower.

80-90% real capacity is normal for a good power bank, below 80% is rare, below 70% is an incorrect capacity specification.

Charging time

If your power bank is empty, how long does it take to charge?

The power bank can charge with just over 30W on a USB PD charger. A 0% to 100% charge takes around 4:10 hours.

On a classic USB A charger, charging with 5V/2.4A takes about 10:40 hours.

Charging efficiency of the power bank

Finally, let’s take a look at the charging efficiency of the power bank. Here I compare the energy that the power bank needs for charging with the energy that you can use at the end.

Via USB C PD 30W, the power bank required 90.7162 Wh and via USB A 5V/2.4A, the power bank required slightly less energy for charging at 88.0469 Wh.

In the best case In the worst case USB PD 72% 66% USB A 5V/2,4A 74% 68%

In the best case, the charging efficiency was 74% and in the worst case, 66%. These are solid average values.

Conclusion on the SAMUEL SA-111

The SAMUEL SA-111 is a super exciting power bank! 20000 mAh + 30W USB C for less than €30 (pay attention to Amazon vouchers!) sounds great at first.

Especially since the SAMUEL SA-111 was able to confirm this very good result in the test!

First of all, we have a good real capacity, up to 17703 mAh. The 30W USB C port also works perfectly and even supports the PPS standard with 3.3-10V at up to 3A. As a result, the loading speed with many smartphones is very good! IPhones charge at full speed, just like the Google Pixel models. Samsung smartphones reach up to 25W.

The power bank is also charged from 0% to 100% on a USB PD charger in just over 4 hours, which is pleasantly fast. Housing and processing fits.

The only point of criticism I have is the display, which at some point simply stopped at 0% in my test, even though the power bank is still charging.

This is a little ugly, but it could also just have been “bad luck” with my model.

Nevertheless, especially if you are looking for a power bank with maximum price/performance and you can get the SAMUEL SA-111 for less than €30, then this is a damn good deal!