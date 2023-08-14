A cheap and useful CFexpress Type B memory card, Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B in the test

If you have a high-end camera from Nikon, Canon or Fuji, there is a possibility that it will also accept CFexpress Type B memory cards in addition to SD memory cards.

These memory cards are a lot faster than normal SD cards, which is a great advantage, especially when taking serial pictures!

One of the cheapest options here is the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B. You can get this for +- 150€, which is not a bargain for 512GB of memory, but is still within reason.

In this short article, let’s take a look at the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B 512GB!

Testing the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B

At first glance, the Angelbird AV PRO SE makes a very high-quality impression! The SD card is apparently mostly made of plastic, but there are metal elements on the front and back.

These initially provide a somewhat higher-quality impression, but they also help with heat dissipation.

Otherwise there is nothing “special” about the memory card. This is just a typical CFexpress Type B memory card with a weight of 6.9g.

Delivered without partition

Excitingly, the CFexpress memory card is not provided with a partition or formatting by default.

If you connect this to a PC, it will not show the memory card in the file manager! This must first be partitioned via the camera or the computer management.

Type A and Type B

CFexpress memory cards come in two versions (actually 3, but type C is not widely used).

Type A – Used by Sony – Very small and compact – Maximum 1000MB/s Type B – Used by Canon, Nikon, Fuji, etc. – Slightly larger – Maximum 2000MB/s

So make sure you buy the right CFexpress type for your camera! For example, if you have a Sony, then this is not the right memory card!

At its core, an NVME SSD

A CFexpress memory card, whether type A or B, is essentially an NVME SSD. Type B memory cards in particular sometimes rely on a “normal” M.2 NVME SSD in 2230 format inside.

This has some advantages! So SSDs have advanced controllers compared to normal SD cards. The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B also supports some advanced functions that ensure better performance and a longer service life in the background.

This includes the TRIM functionality, ECC, wear leveling and also extended SMART reporting.

This is how you can read the status of the memory card on the PC with tools like CrystalDiskInfo! These show you exactly how much data has already been written to the memory card and also evaluate the status in “%”.

Of course, this is not 100% accurate information, but it is an important indication of the health of the memory card compared to SD cards, where you do not have such features.

Performance there Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B 512 GB

Angelbird advertises the following performance values ​​for its memory card:

512GB 1TB Read Rate 1785MB/s 1785MB/s Write Speed ​​850MB/s 1550MB/s Constant Write Speed ​​800MB/s 1300MB/s

First of all, we see a big difference in write rate between the 512GB and 1TB versions. We also see a distinction between a maximum write rate and a constant write rate.

Many SSDs use an SLC cache, which results in the SSD, or memory card in this case, being able to write part of its capacity faster than the rest.

That might be OK with a normal PC SSD, but not optimal with a memory card. So I think it’s very good that Angelbird is playing with open cards here.

Let’s look at the performance of the 512GB version in practice.

In my test, we come very close to the manufacturer’s specification. It reached 1818 MB/s reading and 835 MB/s writing.

That already looks extremely good! But what about the constant data rate? Can the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B really consistently deliver these 800MB/s+?

That looks really good too! So the memory card really delivers a very constant performance! We do have a bit of a rougher line in the last 10%, but I’ll let that slide.

The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B 512 GB delivers consistently high performance.

In practice

But what does this mean in practice? For this I used the memory card in the Fujifilm X-H2s and measured how long it takes for the buffer to be filled and emptied at 20 frames/s and uncompressed images.

I think the chart speaks for itself! The Fujifilm X-H2s can shoot twice as long with the CFExpress memory card before the buffer is full, even compared to the best SD cards.

The general data rate to the memory card is also a lot higher.

Again, I think the chart speaks for itself. But why can the camera write to the CFExpress memory card so much faster than the SD card and accordingly empty the buffer faster?

SD cards require a controller in the camera, which, so to speak, translates the data appropriately for writing to the memory card. A CFExpress memory card, on the other hand, can be connected directly to the camera processor like the SSD on a PC.

This massively reduces the “overhead” and increases the data rates accordingly.

However, we can also see here that the Fujifilm X-H2s can also “only” write to the AV PRO CFexpress SE with a maximum of 570 MB/s. There’s certainly some variation here due to my testing method (continuous shooting + stopwatch), but I think it’s likely that with this camera, an even faster CFExpress memory card wouldn’t make any difference.

Around 900 MB/s with most card readers

Important so that there is no big disappointment at home. Most card readers for CFExpress type B memory cards use USB C 3.2 with 10Gbit. This means they are effectively limited to just under 900 MB/s.

Here, for example, the values ​​with the Pubiohs CFexpress / SD card reader type B USB 3.2 Gen2 10 Gbit/s (affiliate link to Amazon)

If you want the full data rates when reading, you either need a CFexpress to PCIe adapter (internal for your PC), which is very inconvenient, or a Thunderbolt CFexpress Type B card reader, which sometimes costs €300+.

Conclusion

The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE is certainly the most sensible CFexpress Type B memory card currently on the market.

This is simply due to the price, which is absolutely justifiable at €150 for 512GB! The memory card pretty much delivers the advertised performance, with 1818 MB/s reading and 835 MB/s writing. The 800 MB/s + writing can also be consistently delivered.

But the exciting thing is the practice test! For example, the Fujifilm X-H2s took twice as long to fill up the buffer memory, even compared to a V90 SD card, which is even more expensive than that Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE!

Writing the buffer memory to the memory card was even faster by a factor of 3!

The Fujifilm X-H2s with the Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB V90 manages to write 125 images in 35.75s, with the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE 242 images in 22.91 seconds to write completely to the memory card.

In practice, this can make a huge difference, especially in “sport”!

In short, if your camera has a CFexpress Type B slot, then I can clearly recommend the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress SE over an SD V90 memory card, also because of the reliability and durability, which is simply higher with CFexpress memory cards than with SD cards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

