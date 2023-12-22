A Christmas tree in space? NASA captures curious image that went viral – People – Culture

The Christmas season brings joy and unity to many around the world, and this year, even the Milky Way is getting in on the festivities. NASA recently released a stunning image and animation of a nebula that resembles a Cosmic Christmas tree.

The new image of NGC 2264, also known as the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” is made up of a cluster of young stars with ages between one and five million years. Located about 2,500 light years from Earth, the composite image enhances the Christmas tree resemblance through color and rotation options. In the animation, blue and white lights symbolize young stars emitting X-rays detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, while green gas represents the “pine needles” of the tree. The photo was rotated to make it appear as if the top of the tree is at the top of the image.

Although the image was edited by NASA scientists, it was taken by the Chandra Observatory, which is designed to detect x-ray emissions from highly visible regions of the universe.

The Christmas Tree Cluster gets its name from the brightness of its stars, which illuminate the surrounding area like the lights of a Christmas tree. This image has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many Internet users commenting on its beauty.

In the spirit of the holiday season, it is truly a unique and celestial sight to behold.

