A Chrono Trigger-inspired Prequel, Sea of Stars, to be Available for Free for PlayStation Plus Members

Title: Chrono Trigger-Inspired Prequel “Sea of ​​Stars” Surpasses Kickstarter Goal and Offers Exclusive Benefits for PlayStation Owners

Subtitle: Canadians at Sabotage Studio announce Sea of ​​Stars’ inclusion in PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, along with a demo release for PS Store.

Date: [Date]

In a delightful turn of events, the talented developers behind the critically acclaimed game The Messenger, Sabotage Studio, have unveiled their highly anticipated project, Sea of ​​Stars. Drawing inspiration from the beloved classic Chrono Trigger, this upcoming prequel has already surpassed its Kickstarter goal, leaving gamers eagerly waiting for its release on August 29.

Originally slated for launch solely on Nintendo Switch and PC, PlayStation 4 and 5 owners have reasons to celebrate as Sea of ​​Stars will be available “for free” as part of the exclusive PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium perks. This announcement has caused quite the buzz among the gaming community, as players can now enjoy this captivating game without additional cost.

Not stopping at PlayStation Plus exclusivity, Sabotage Studio has also released a demo version of Sea of ​​Stars on the PlayStation Store. After experiencing immense success and positive reception on the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, this delightful surprise grants PlayStation gamers the opportunity to immerse themselves in a taste of the game’s rich and promising world.

Sea of ​​Stars presents a tale of adventure and magic, set in a captivating universe where players embark on a heroic journey to save the world from impending darkness. Showcasing a visually stunning and nostalgic pixel art style, the game evokes fond memories of beloved titles such as Chrono Trigger, while offering a fresh and unique experience for modern audiences.

With its Kickstarter campaign surpassing expectations and the inclusion in PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, Sea of ​​Stars has become one of the most anticipated titles of the year. The partnership between Sabotage Studio and PlayStation undoubtedly elevates the game’s reach and reception, ensuring an immersive and memorable experience for PlayStation enthusiasts.

As gamers eagerly count down the days until August 29, the demo release on the PlayStation Store allows them to embark on an enchanting adventure ahead of the official launch. This strategic move not only engages the gaming community but also provides them a chance to explore a part of the game’s potential as they eagerly anticipate its full release.

Sea of ​​Stars is poised to captivate players with its mesmerizing visuals, immersive storytelling, and captivating gameplay mechanics. The partnership between Sabotage Studio and PlayStation further demonstrates the industry’s continuous commitment to delivering extraordinary and unforgettable gaming experiences to players worldwide.

For those yet to experience the magic of Sea of ​​Stars, the demo on the PlayStation Store provides the perfect opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey. As the countdown to the game’s release reaches its final stage, anticipation continues to build, promising an incredible adventure for all who dare to explore its mystic realms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

