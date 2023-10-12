A clever critique of the “surveillance capitalism” thesis

With her best-selling thesis on “surveillance capitalism,” former Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff has spread the idea even further that Google and Facebook are not only monitoring us, but also successfully manipulating our inner being and thus our behavior. Corey Doctorow, an early internet activist and science fiction author, respectfully contradicts Zuboff in his book “How to destroy surveillance capitalism”, which can be read online for free. He does not believe in the thesis of the great manipulators, which he mockingly describes as follows:

Facebook uses an algorithm to analyze the data it nonconsensually extracts from your daily life and uses it to customize your feed in ways that get you to buy stuff. It is a mind-control ray out of a 1950s comic book, wielded by mad scientists whose supercomputers guarantee them perpetual and total world domination.

The corporations sell their customers – not the “users”, but the advertisers – targeted advertising. Doctorow writes: The great successes of targeted advertising only exist in the sales pitch of corporations, but are actually practically ineffective:

But surveillance capitalism’s margins on behavioral modification suck. Tripling the rate at which someone buys a widget sounds great unless the base rate is way less than 1% with an improved rate of… still less than 1%.

The problem, Doctorow continues, is not the magical brainwashing abilities of corporations, but rather their monopoly power. This is the only way they can influence politics in order to avoid regulation. Doctorow’s focus on this structure grounds the debate, which has become somewhat disconnected from reality thanks to horror stories such as the influence of Cambridge Analytica and others.

A clever contribution to the debate about tech companies and their power. And Doctorow’s style always means: understandable and entertaining to read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

