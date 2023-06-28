a color ePaper tablet to always have with you • Techzilla

Introduction to the BOOX Tab Mini C

ONYX International recently unveiled its new tablet, called BOOX Tab Mini C, which offers a novelty in the world of color e-ink displays. This device is the most compact of ONYX International’s color models and features a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 display, which offers 300 ppi resolution for black and white images and text, and 150 ppi resolution for colors, with a range of colors reaching 4,096.

The BOOX Tab Mini C was designed to be a tablet to always have with you, thanks to its compact size and ergonomic design. It’s perfect for use on the go, whether on a train or plane, or even just as a passenger in a car. With this device, you can read a good book anywhere and anytime in a simple and practical way.

Main features

The BOOX Tab Mini C tablet is equipped with a Qualcomm chipset, which comprises an octa-core CPU and a dedicated GPU, ensuring smooth performance in any situation. In addition, it offers four refresh modes, which can be selected depending on the activity performed, such as reading, writing or using other applications.

the memory of BOOX Tab Mini C is 4GB RAM and 64GB storage of internal memory, which can host thousands of contents and allow a fluid use of the installed applications. This tablet uses the Android 11 operating system, with a personalized interface, and has the Play Store to install any application, both for productivity and for leisure or reading.

Color e-ink screen

The strength of the BOOX Tab Mini C is its color e-ink screen, which uses Kaleido 3 technology. This screen offers a resolution of 300 ppi for black-and-white text and images, ensuring sharp, high-quality reading. In addition, the color definition is 150 ppi, with a range of colors reaching 4,096. Compared to the previous generation, there has been a 50% improvement in color definition.

Thanks to this advanced technology, the BOOX Tab Mini C offers exceptional visual quality, both for reading and for other activities, such as viewing images or enjoying multimedia content. In addition, the color e-ink screen reduces eye strain, allowing prolonged use without problems with visual fatigue.

Elegant and ergonomic design

The BOOX Tab Mini C has been designed with an elegant and ergonomic design. Its curved and smooth profile allows a secure grip that does not tire the hands even during prolonged use. The tablet’s compact size makes it easy to carry around, whether in a purse or pocket, ensuring quick access to desired content.

Your tablet comes with a built-in notepad, allowing you to capture your ideas and take notes. Thanks to the included pen, you can draw or write with a palette of 16 colours, offering many creative possibilities. In addition, the Calendar Memo app on the tablet is useful for creating lists of tasks, reminders and various schedules, which can be consulted at any time.

Autonomy and functionality

The BOOX Tab Mini C offers excellent autonomy thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows you to use it for a long time without worrying about frequent recharging. In addition, the tablet is equipped with front lights with temperature regulation, which allow you to read in different lighting conditions, without tiring your eyes.

The tablet supports numerous book formats, including Kindle, Kobo and Google Play Books, giving you a huge choice of content to read. Furthermore, thanks to the integrated accelerometer, the screen can automatically rotate according to the orientation of the device, improving the reading experience.

Availability and prices

The BOOX Tab Mini C is currently on sale on the official store euroshop.boox.com and on Amazon at price of 499 euros. The purchase of the tablet includes the Pen Plus stylus, which is included in the price. Furthermore, on the official BOOX store it is possible to obtain an exclusive bundle, which includes the magnetic case, at no additional cost.

Don’t miss the opportunity to always have a compact and light tablet with you, offering a high-quality reading experience and many innovative features. Choose the BOOX Tab Mini C and discover a new way to read and enjoy your favorite contents.

