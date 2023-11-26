A comet with active ice volcanoes is approaching

A Curious Comet with Strange Behavior Approaches Earth

Astronomers and sky enthusiasts are turning their attention to a rare comet that is set to approach the Earth in the near future. 12P/Pons-Brooks, as it is known, has been photographed from the Island, and its peculiar behavior is attracting scientific interest.

Comets are typically characterized by a tail or a cloudy cloud around them as they approach the Sun. However, 12P/Pons-Brooks has been displaying sporadic variations in brightness and even changes in appearance in recent weeks, contrary to what is usually observed. The Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC) has noted that the comet has been showing a strange dark zone or shadow on one side of its cometary atmosphere, leading to the consensus among scientists that it may have cryovolcanoes, also known as ice volcanoes.

Cryovolcanoes are formed by the melting of ice due to notable temperature differences. In the case of comets, which contain water, ice, and other volatile elements, it is the ice that abruptly melts, creating eruptions. 12P/Pons-Brooks’ core is estimated to measure about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), generating enough friction in its interior ice due to its gravitational force, leading to occasional eruptions on the comet’s surface.

The comet, currently located near the star Vega in the constellation Lyra, is visible in the northwest direction after dark. It will be located to the left of Vega on December 6. Although a telescope is still required to observe it, it is expected that it will be visible through binoculars. It is also suggested to look for the comet during observation nights held in various areas of the Island.

12P/Pons-Brooks will have its closest approach to the Sun on April 21, 2024, and to Earth on June 2, 2024. It is expected to be seen at its brightest in April 2024, making it one of the few comets photographed during a solar eclipse.

The SAC highlighted that the comet will be located near where the planet Jupiter will be seen during the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024, and it has the potential to be visible at that time. Additionally, the Earth periodically passes by debris released by the comet, producing meteor showers known as the Draconids. The comet completes one orbit around the Sun every 71 years. Discovered in 1812 by the French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons, it was later detected again in 1883 by the English astronomer William Robert Brooks, confirming it as the same comet.

The SAC encourages people to observe the comet and participate in the observation nights to witness this rare celestial event. With the unpredictability of comets, it is still unknown whether it will be visible to the naked eye, but it is certain that it will be a fascinating object to observe through binoculars.

Share this: Facebook

X

