Which is better: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or…?

The concept for your company podcast is in place and your podcast marketing is taking on concrete features? Have you already thought about which podcast platform you want to publish your podcast on? We have summarized for you what makes the different podcast platforms different. Read more about podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Co. and find the best podcast platform for your purposes.

Podcast platform basics

You may be wondering why you need a podcast platform and what exactly it is. Let’s say you have produced a podcast and now you want to get it out to the public. Some podcast producers can use their own media library for this, e.g. B. Radio stations like Deutschlandfunk Kultur or TV stations like ARD do. If you don’t have this option, it’s worth using well-known streaming services and platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts. The advantage: You can take advantage of the popularity and existing large number of users of these podcast platforms.

A comparison of the best podcast platforms

As a rule, the functionality of dedicated podcast platforms is similar: in addition to live streaming, they often allow individual episodes to be downloaded for later listening, shared via a link and the marking of selected contributions. On many podcast platforms, you end up just embedding an RSS feed to your podcast that you uploaded to a podcast hosting platform. However, with some podcast platforms, you upload the podcast file yourself.

Spotify for Podcasts

Spotify is one of the most important music streaming providers and has recently expanded its podcast offering enormously. Since then, podcast publishers have been able to upload and distribute podcasts there free of charge via an RSS feed. The podcasts on Spotify are also free for listeners and they can also be downloaded without a payment account. However, you still have to register to use the podcast content. Spotify can be used via browser or app and it works on all operating systems.

Apple Podcasts

Apple laid a major foundation for the huge popularity of podcasts today with the Podcasts app, and it’s still a major podcast platform, albeit with more competition than it was a few years ago. Apple also uses RSS feeds to publish podcasts. The Apple Podcasts app comes preinstalled on all Apple products and is free to use. Podcasts can be streamed live, downloaded, tagged and shared.

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts is similar in design and function to regular Google search, except that only podcasts are returned as results. It is a podcast directory to make podcasts discoverable and playable. To do this, Google continuously crawls the web for RSS feeds the same way it crawls new or updated websites. As a podcast publisher, you can also explicitly notify Google about your new feed. If you use a podcast hosting service, Google will usually automatically notify you when a new feed or podcast episode is published. Users can stream a podcast episode e.g. B. Listen with the app Google Podcasts or via Google Home.

YouTube for podcasts

YouTube not only offers videos, but increasingly also podcasts for free listening. In contrast to platforms that only display the RSS feed, the podcast file has to be uploaded to YouTube. And since YouTube is a video platform, also in a video format and not an audio format like e.g. mp3. The free browser version of YouTube is only suitable to a limited extent for podcasts, since downloading is not possible and the screen must always be active (not locked) so that the stream does not stop. However, with YouTube Premium, content can also be listened to offline and without ads.

SoundCloud for Podcasts

If you are an artist in the field of music or audio, then it is worth taking a look at SoundCloud. The platform was originally intended for sharing new pieces of music, but is also interesting for podcasts due to its audio specialization. The advantage of SoundCloud: You can host your podcast right there and publish it via RSS feed on SoundCloud itself and other podcast platforms like Apple’s. SoundCloud is available to listeners free of charge in the browser version and as an app. With a paid SoundCloud account, you can save any number of tracks for playback offline and listen without ads.

Deezer for Podcasts

Audio streaming provider Deezer originally comes from France and offers podcasts in addition to music and audio books. Deezer cooperates with a whole range of podcast hosting services in order to play out the podcasts hosted there via RSS feed. The basic version of Deezer is free for users. However, if you want to listen to podcasts offline and without advertising, you need a paid premium account.

Publish podcast on multiple platforms?

Of course, you can also publish your podcast on several platforms at the same time. This gives you potentially more reach. It just requires a little more administration. You must create a user account on each platform, regularly update the information about your podcast and integrate the RSS feed. A disadvantage of publishing on several podcast platforms: your users are then distributed across different platforms and are then also counted in different statistics. As a result, it will be difficult for you to lead the podcast hit lists of a platform.