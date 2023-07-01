A Complete Guide to Cultivating the Protagonist of Destruction in Honkai: Interstellar Railway

Title: Virtual YouTuber Lulolo’s Complete Guide to Cultivating the Protagonist of Destruction in “Honkai: Interstellar Railway”

Introduction:

Welcome, everyone! I’m Lulolo, the virtual YouTuber, and today I have an exciting guide for you. This time, I’ll be providing a complete guide on how to cultivate the protagonist of the destruction attribute in “Honkai: Interstellar Railway”. This guide will cover everything from damage performance, combat power, character positioning, skill characteristics, and more! So, let’s dive right in.

Damage Performance and Combat Power:

The protagonist of destruction in “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” has excellent damage performance, making them an ideal choice for beginners. Their combat power is considerable and can greatly assist players in their journey to explore and conquer wastelands. Therefore, I highly recommend that novice players invest resources in cultivating this destroying protagonist early on.

Updates and Character Cultivation Videos:

For all the meat lovers out there, I have good news. Resident character cultivation videos will be updated soon. In addition, related playlists have been added for easy reference. If you’re looking for information on other characters in the future, check out the playlist or simply type “character name” in the search bar followed by “Lolo” to see if any videos have been made. This will provide you with the role positioning, skill characteristics, deed adding order, light cone/relic/team collocation suggestions, and more for the protagonist of destruction.

Guide to Cultivating the Protagonist of Destruction:

【Star Railway】🚀Pioneer Physics [培養全攻略]

– The main force of T0 output that must be practiced by newcomers!

– Recommended effects for light cones/relics/tracks/star souls!

– With more characters, what is the way out for the protagonist?

– Lulolo◃ 00:00 Chapter 👇00:59

– Role Analysis and Positioning01:46

– Level/Trace/Exclusive Light Cone Material Table02:00

– Talent — Stop stealing bases02:24

– Basic Attack – Goodbye Hit02:32

– Combat Skills – Rest in Peace Home Run02:59

– Finishing Move — Stardust Ace03:23

– Secret Technique – Unbreakable Strikeout03:39

– Extra Ability04:00

– Sequence of adding dots04:12

– Astral Soul Influence — Astral Soul 104:00

– The Influence of Astral Soul — Astral Soul 204:23

– Astral Influence — Astral 3&504:32

– The Influence of Astral Soul — Astral Soul 404:36

– Astral Soul Influence — Astral Soul 604:42

– The Influence of Star Soul—Effect Recommendation05:11

– Relic Recommendations—Relics (set of 4)05:34

– Relic Recommendations—Relics (2-piece set)05:49

– Relics Recommendation — Primary and Secondary Attributes Selection06:11

– Light cone recommendation — five-star light cone06:57

– Light cone recommendation — four-star light cone07:54

– Team Matching—Team Matching Ideas08:35

– Physics Team Composition09:01

– Destroy the main character brief comment

Role Analysis and Positioning:

The protagonist of destruction in “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” is positioned as the C position for the role of physical attributes and destruction of fate. If you have experience playing “Original God,” don’t underestimate the protagonist’s output ability. They are a vital member for beginners in the early stages of land reclamation. They excel in both single and group damage and can obtain free full star souls through the plot and game progress. Additionally, their secret skill can restore health while exploring, and the star soul also has a healing effect. They can also serve as a sub-C character or a shield breaker. Therefore, it is recommended to invest resources in cultivating this protagonist.

Level/Trace/Exclusive Light Cone Material Table:

Included in this guide is a comprehensive material table for destroying the protagonist from levels 1 to 70 and levels 1 to 80.

Skill Characteristics and Deeds:

The destroying protagonist possesses various skills that contribute to their combat effectiveness.

– Talent – Stealing bases: Increases own attack power when enemy weakness is broken, stackable up to 2 times.

– Basic Attack – Goodbye Hit: Used to cut toughness, restore combat skill points and energy, trigger passive talents.

– Combat Skills – Rest in Peace Home Run: Causes physical damage to a single enemy and adjacent targets, useful for group toughening.

– Finishing Move – Stardust Ace: Enhanced skill with high damage. Two modes available for heavy damage to the enemy.

– Cheats – Immortal Strikeout: Secret skill that restores 15% of the team’s HP in non-battle scenes.

Additional Skills and Influence:

The guide also covers extra abilities, sequence of adding dots for deeds, and the influence of star souls, astral souls, relics, and light cones.

Conclusion:

Investing in the cultivation of the protagonist of destruction in “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” is highly recommended for beginners. Their damage performance and combat power make them a valuable asset on the journey to open up wastelands. Be sure to check out the detailed guide for role positioning, skill characteristics, and recommendations for light cones, relics, team compositions, and more. Happy gaming!

