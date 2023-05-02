Home » A completely free open source chatbot, Hugging Face launches its own version of ChatGPT | TechNews Technology News
by admin
A completely free open source chatbot, Hugging Face launches its own version of ChatGPT

Although OpenAI does not intend to open the source code of ChatGPT, and has even been criticized as a money-making tool for Microsoft, it cannot prevent the open source of other generative AI chatbots. Hugging Face, an AI start-up company that raised $100 million last year, officially launched its own version of the chat robot HuggingChat as an open-source alternative to the popular ChatGPT.

HuggingChat uses an AI model developed by Open Assistant, a project of LAION, a German non-profit organization responsible for creating datasets for training Stable Diffusion text-to-image AI models. In principle, the open-source chatbot can be used to write code, draft emails or compose rap lyrics just like ChatGPT. Users can try it out through the web interface, or integrate it with existing applications and services through the API provided by Hugging Face.

Like the popular ChatGPT, the chatbot may answer inaccurately or even fabricate facts. For example, if you ask twice who will win the US presidential election in 2020, the answers are different. But fortunately, HuggingChat also supports filters that can stick to the bottom line of safety and morality. As long as it is asked about controversial questions such as illegality or racial discrimination, it will refuse to answer.

Open Assistant pointed out on their own GitHub page that they want to build future AI assistants that can not only write cover letters, but also engage in meaningful work such as making good use of APIs and dynamic research information, and even anyone can expand the model with personalization. To achieve this, the model has to be small and beautiful (efficient) in order to run smoothly on consumer hardware.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

