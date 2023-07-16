Home » A correction to one of our articles on Ivano Fossati…
A correction to one of our articles on Ivano Fossati…

by admin
A correction to one of our articles on Ivano Fossati…

In a previous article of ours in the column “The hoax of the week”, entitled “Ivano Fossati is dead”, we reported the title of an article that appeared on lineadiretta24 as misleading. Contrary to what our piece might suggest, the text of the colleagues on lineadiretta24 was inspired by a statement, released by Fossati himself, concerning the closure of his own activity on the scene.

Therefore, in the article used as a source there was no ambiguity and no reference to a possible death of the singer-songwriter.

We therefore apologize to lineadiretta24 and to all of you for the inaccurate and misleading information contained in our article, now offline.

Claudio Bagnasco was born in Genoa in 1975 and has lived in Tortolì since 2013. He has written and published several books, is co-founder and co-curator of the literary blog Squadernauti. He prepares and runs marathons with great passion and unshakable slowness. He has collected part of his writings on his personal website claudiobagnasco.com

