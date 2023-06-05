A country finances itself through crypto raids

The Pyongyang regime is under strict sanctions. In order to finance its nuclear program, it relies on criminal activities on the Internet. The crypto thefts are a billion dollar business.

North Korea finances its nuclear and missile program with criminal cyber attacks. KCNA / Reuters

US sanctions come regularly. Most recently, the US Treasury Department blacklisted several individuals and organizations from North Korea in late April and late May. The accusation: They were involved in cyber attacks abroad, or they help to launder criminally or fraudulently acquired money and bring it to North Korea.