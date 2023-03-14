Home Technology A critique of the critique of technology
Technology

A critique of the critique of technology

by admin

In the new AI hype, I recall this blog post by Virginia Tech professor Lee Vinsel. His thesis: A certain form of dystopian criticism of new technologies only contributes to the hypes it criticizes: “critical writing that is parasitic upon and even inflates hype”. He calls it “criti-hype”.

Accordingly, some “tech critics” – journalists and academics – fulfill the same function as the “boosters” who hype the technologies: They keep the hype going and profit from it. Vinsel describes how their criticism becomes a business model.

He’s not just about current “big tech” opponents like Shoshanna Zuboff (who’s not above demonizing Pokemon Go) and Tristan Harris (The Social Dilemma). What is particularly interesting is Vinsel’s historical view of almost forgotten techno panics. He recalls how, in the 1980s, the theory that advertising conveyed subliminal messages to people’s subconscious was taken at face value – despite extremely vague facts; that two decades ago, around the Human Genome Project, in which the human genome was researched, tech critics organized themselves professionally for the first time; Immediately afterwards, warnings about nanotechnology found a lot of attention – although to date it has caused practically none of the predicted science fiction problems.

All in all, a valuable read for anyone engaged in the debates about technology.

See also  "Look at the equipment" adidas TERREX x National Geographic's first joint name is tailor-made for outdoor travel

You may also like

Micrometer-accurate prediction of cold dimensions after forging

What Italian companies are (really) looking for in...

SONY PS5 Pro is gone! PS5 v2 is...

Tiktok shows young people dangerous content

DSC-HX99 RNV, priced at US$600, is Sony’s shooting...

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U appeared on Geekbench benchmark...

First information about new smartphones

“Doraemon Farm Story: The Kingdom of Nature and...

Amazon Prime Video Channels: The overview of costs...

Google brings faster Night Sight photos to Pixel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy