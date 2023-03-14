In the new AI hype, I recall this blog post by Virginia Tech professor Lee Vinsel. His thesis: A certain form of dystopian criticism of new technologies only contributes to the hypes it criticizes: “critical writing that is parasitic upon and even inflates hype”. He calls it “criti-hype”.

Accordingly, some “tech critics” – journalists and academics – fulfill the same function as the “boosters” who hype the technologies: They keep the hype going and profit from it. Vinsel describes how their criticism becomes a business model.

He’s not just about current “big tech” opponents like Shoshanna Zuboff (who’s not above demonizing Pokemon Go) and Tristan Harris (The Social Dilemma). What is particularly interesting is Vinsel’s historical view of almost forgotten techno panics. He recalls how, in the 1980s, the theory that advertising conveyed subliminal messages to people’s subconscious was taken at face value – despite extremely vague facts; that two decades ago, around the Human Genome Project, in which the human genome was researched, tech critics organized themselves professionally for the first time; Immediately afterwards, warnings about nanotechnology found a lot of attention – although to date it has caused practically none of the predicted science fiction problems.

All in all, a valuable read for anyone engaged in the debates about technology.