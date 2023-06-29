A data collection platform, what to do

All companies know how important data is. However, Luca Gattinoni, Head of Industrial Automation Software at Softeam, explains how fundamental it is to have a data collection platform.

Data is the central focus of every manufacturing company and they must on it to focus efforts to make each company department more efficient with the aim of making the factory more competitive. Collecting data, starting from those coming from the field, is extremely crucial for optimizing all work processes, including maintenance 4.0.

How to analyze real data

Today’s customers, especially those of machine and plant manufacturing companies, are demanding and must be accompanied on a digitalisation process and followed up at 360°. Offering the possibility of analyzing real data coming from the field, therefore directly from the machines, is one joint competitive environment that brings with it greater awareness of production performance. But it can also be an advantage to be exploited in terms of plant maintenance 4.0. Plants which, if managed in a preventive and orderly manner in terms of maintenance, facilitate better work processes, also confirming a long-term economic advantage.

A data collection platform

The possible services to be offered to customers can be a wide range. What matters is that they respond to actual needs and are adequate to solve the company’s critical issues. Connected industrial machines become the beating heart of the digital factory ecosystem: a reliable system that allows real mastery of the data.

Seven benefits

Adopting a field data collection platform means being able to:

Monitor production lines throughout the manufacturing process. Manage automatically production events and progress. The activity will no longer be the responsibility of the operator with consequent saving of time and reduction to zero of errors. View and calculate production cycle time. In this way, any delays in production are immediately apparent. Acquire the physical state of the interfaced systems. Update the Dashboard on the machine in Real Time. The quantity actually produced, the TimeOut logical status (pre-alarm, out of cycle) and the physical status (ON, OFF) are displayed graphically.

Monitoring of consumption and raw materials

Generate critical issues related to the production process. Connection from the field for justification of stops, detection of micro and macro stops with management of configurable thresholds, criticality of pre-alarm machines (Time-out), actual/theoretical machine cycle delta higher than a set threshold. Monitor the energy and raw material consumption of the machines.

