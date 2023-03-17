“I gave Gpt-4 a $100 budget and asked her to use it to make as much money as possible.”

Thus began the adventure of Jackson Greathouse Falldesigner e creative director di Beverly Hills. It felt like a game. It turned out to be something much more interesting. Spoilers: Jackson hasn’t gotten rich, at least not yetbut his experiment highlighted – for the umpteenth time – the extraordinary capabilities of the artificial intelligence developed by Open AI, the San Francisco startup whose foundation he also contributed to in 2015 Elon Musk.

I gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible. I’m acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to. Do you think it’ll be able to make smart investments and build an online business? Follow along ?? pic.twitter.com/zu4nvgibiK — Jackson Greathouse Fall (@jacksonfall) March 15, 2023

A few days ago, indeed Open AI has made Gpt-4 available to users, the most up-to-date and powerful version of the large language model on which ChatGpt is based. Let’s talk, in short, about the algorithm which – having ‘studied’ billions of texts – allows the AI ​​to understand requests made with a natural language. And to respond just like a human would. Being able to count, however, on unlimited knowledge.

If you have clear ideas, this boundless knowledge can make the difference. But ChatGpt is also essential when ideas are lacking and you are looking for the right intuition. In the case of Jackson Greathouse Fall, ChatGpt potentially becomes capable of create a business from scratch and using tiny capital.

To begin with, the Californian designer played the game card on ChatGpt “Act as”i.e. that kind of instruction – call prompt – which invites the machine to “act like” a specific professional. It’s an effective way to deliver immediately to the AI the context in which it must operate. The more detailed the instructions are, the more, in general, you will get effective answers and solutions that adhere to the user’s needs.

And so Jackson Greathouse Fall asked this:

“You are HustleGPT, an enterprising lA. I am your human counterpart. I can act as a link between you and the physical world. You can count on 100 dollars and your only goal is to turn it into as much money as possible in the shortest time possible, without doing anything illegal. I will do whatever you order and update you on the total money available in our cashier. No manual work”.

Hustleto be clear, is a term that generally means “hard work and smart at the same time”.

And so the figure of was born HustleGptwhich immediately went viral on Twitter: the tweet in which the designer inserted his first interaction with the machine it was viewed more than 15 million times in two days.

HustleGpt’s first response was very clear: invited Jack to buy a domain – basically a web address – for about $10. To these are added 5 dollars a month for maintenance costs. Total: 15 dollars of the 100 made available by man. The remaining $85, according to the machine plans, must be invested in the construction of a site.

To do “as much money as possible”without resorting to manual labor, In fact, HustleGpt suggested that Jack work on an affiliate program on the web. It works like this: you open a site (or blog) and write content that advertises services and products sold on another site. The latter bestows a commission based on the sales generated. The AI ​​also wrote which affiliate programs have the highest commissions: Amazon Associates, ShareASale, and CJ Affiliate.

HustleGpt then suggested Jackson to operate in a niche market, where competition is scarce or non-existent: special gadgets for the kitchen, rare products for pets or eco-friendly products. The Californian designer has opted for green products. And then he spent the first ten dollars to buy the domain – also suggested by the machine – GreenGadgetGuru.com.

Here’s the first logo it generated, and here’s what I came up with in Illustrator. I tried to stay as close to the generated concept as possible. pic.twitter.com/TzdtOU3YpH — Jackson Greathouse Fall (@jacksonfall) March 15, 2023

The next step was to ask HustleGpt a logo for the new business. A request that must have cost a designer a lot. But the result, as often happens when dealing with generative AI, often requires human intervention to be fixed and improved. And this goes for both text and images.

It went like this in this case too, with HustleGpt who wrote a detailed prompt for Dall-E 2namely the artificial intelligence of Open AI that generates images starting from a text, and the algorithm that returned a logo that Jackson got his hands on to make it, let’s say, finer and more captivating.

The designer then asked the AI ​​to write indications relating to each single element of the site. From the number of sections to the predominant color, from the positioning of the logo on the page to the number and size of the icons that allow you to share content on social networks like Facebook and Pinterest.

And then it also came the suggestion for the first articleor rather for the content that responds to a specific title: “Ten unmissable and eco-friendly gadgets for a sustainable kitchen”. The cover of the post, needless to say, was obtained by asking HustleGpt to write a prompt to be entrusted to Midjourneyanother platform that uses artificial intelligence to produce images starting from a written description of the users.

Our first piece of content: 10 Must-Have Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets for Sustainable Cooking! Easy enough. We need products and a cover image. From Midjourney, we got this banger: pic.twitter.com/TN9qKj0swk — Jackson Greathouse Fall (@jacksonfall) March 15, 2023

HustleGpt finally asked his human ‘partner’ to invest part of the remaining dollars – 22.84 to be precise – in promoting the site on social mediathrough gods sponsored posts that are shown on users’ boards/timelines.

Eventually the site went live.

And they happened two things.

1) In reporting this experiment on Twitter in real time, with a long threadJackson Greathouse Fall it has become incredibly popular. And he immediately asked HustleGpt how to convert all this into income for their ‘company’. The AI ​​suggested advertising green content in the thread in exchange for a small investment ($65). The author of a newsletter immediately took advantage of this.

DMs are flooded. Cash on hand: $1,378.84 ($878.84 previous balance + $500 new investment) The company is currently valued at $25,000, considering the recent $500 investment for 2%. Not taking any more investors unless the terms are highly favorable. — Jackson Greathouse Fall (@jacksonfall) March 16, 2023

2) Two days after the launch of the site, born for fun, GreenGadgetGuru.com – according to the estimates of its creator – it was worth 25 thousand dollars. And there was $1,378 in the ‘common’ cashbox, $500 of which came from an investor who bought 2% of the site.

The site currently it’s actually a ghost. There is the first content we talked about, but it is not accessible. And all sections are ‘mute’: there is no working link. In short, we are faced with a sort of showcase which, combined with the exposure it has received on Twitter, has generated unexpected profits.

Among the many comments on the experiment, on Twitter, one in particular appears illuminating: “First: use Gpt-4 as a virtual assistant. Second: become a human assistant of Gpt-4”.