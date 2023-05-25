A Diary app will arrive on iOS 17, to track our um …

According to Bloomberg’s Mark GurmanApple will introduce a Journal app native in iOS 17, which they are expected to announce at WWDC in June. The app will allow users to record their daily activities and thoughts, with the aim of improving theirs mental well-being. The journaling app is part of Apple’s efforts to deliver technological solutions for health, both physical and mental.

A Diary app will arrive on iOS 17, to track our mood

It appears that the app is already in internal testing under the codename Jurassic and will include a function called “All Day People Discovery“, which will detect when a user is close to other peopleAnd. The app will also be integrated with other native Apple apps, such as Health, Mindfulness and Activities. And it will provide users with suggestions on what to write, based on their notifications, their workouts or their meetings. However, privacy will be a priority and everything will be done on device.

The Diary app may also be linked to a feature mood tracking that Apple is developing for iOS 17. This feature would allow users to track their emotional state, answer questions about your day and see the results over time.

Apple’s journaling app will be similar to other third-party apps like Day One, which offer a platform for writing digital diaries on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. Day One said in April, when the first rumors about Apple’s journaling app surfaced, that it was “excited” that Apple is bringing journaling to more people and wanted to ensure that Day One “remains the best option” for those interested in journaling.

The fact that the app is pre-installed on iPhones could in fact prompt several users to dedicate their thoughts to a diary. And to ask yourself more often “how am I?”.