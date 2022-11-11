Although surpassed by the number of players of “Battlefield 1”, “Battlefield 2042” (Battlefield 2042) is not yet the most difficult moment of decision, the DICE team in the latest development report claims that Season 4 has entered early production, and Season 3 has entered early production. It will also appear in a few weeks, and the familiar troop system will return.

According to the feedback of the core opinions released by DICE at the end of October, the official rebuilt the expert system according to the opinions of the player community, and re-integrated the “arms identities” familiar to the players in the past, so that the assault troops, engineers, support troops, and scouts will return again. It is to assign the existing expert roles to suitable arms, and then adjust them according to the corresponding arms.

The troop system will not be implemented immediately in season 3, it will have to wait until the 3.2 update, and the current plan is to replace the Irishman with the support role and Crawford as the engineer. As such, the Irishman will take over Crawford’s current feature, using extra ammo to rescue fallen teammates. The following is the preliminary plan of DICE’s arms:

Engineers: Vehicle Destroyer and Support – The engineering arms are mainly auxiliary and counter vehicles.

Polis, Crawford, Rees

Scout: Finding and Targeting – Scouts can provide themselves and their teammates with intelligence on enemy positions, and can also designate targets.

Support Soldier: Healer/First Responder/Ammo Supplier – Support soldiers provide health, first aid and ammo to ensure teammates can continue to fight.

Angel, Irishman, Falk

Assault: Anti-Infantry Frontline Fighter – Assaults specialize in fighting infantry and shine in frontline battles.

Bulldozer, Mackay, Sundance

In addition to the return of the troop system, Season 3 will also feature new specialists, new maps (including reworked Cargo Manifest and Breakaway), and all hardware additions to the arsenal.

In addition, in order to celebrate the anniversary of the game and the implementation of the third season, “Battlefield 2042” will be added after the start of the S3 season Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 與 EA Access Subscribe to the lineup while DecemberA limited free trial week will also be held to bring new and old players back to the battlefield.

XBOX: December 1-4

Steam: December 1-5

PlayStation: December 16-23

“Battlefield 2042” is currently the most tragically rated new work in the “Battlefield” series, and it is still mostly negatively rated on Steam. Although it is still unknown whether the game can regain players’ confidence in the arms system in Season 3, at least DICE and EA hasn’t given up on updates, not yet.