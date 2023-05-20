A facelift of the compact mid-tower with 3+2+1 heat dissipation reconfiguration! Phanteks Eclipse G300A Chassis

Phanteks has iteratively updated the Eclipse series chassis this year. This time it is the most compact mid-tower chassis. The new Eclipse G300A chassis has a more consistent appearance and a redesigned 3+2+1 chassis in terms of heat dissipation. The mainstream configuration allows the compact chassis to handle mid-to-high-end hardware installation.

Specification:

Dimensions: 200x400x465mm

Motherboard: mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX

Graphics card: up to 390 mm (without fan)

Power supply: up to 220 mm

Air-cooled tower fan: max. 162 mm

Cable management space: depth 36 mm

Front fan: 120mm x 3

Upper fan: 120mm x 2

Rear fan: 120mm x 1

PCIe slots: 7

2.5-inch storage device installation positions: 3

3.5-inch storage device installation position: 1

前 I/O 埠：Type-A x1(USB 3.0)、Type-C x1(USB 3.0)、HD Audio

Compact mid-tower size, 360 water cooling support

The Eclipse series under Phanteks is aimed at the mainstream market. It is designed to meet the installation needs of most gamers as much as possible. The Eclipse G300A case launched this time, as mentioned above, has added support for the installation of 360 water cooling, so that the compact size can also be better. thermal expansion performance.

As a compact mid-tower case, the internal space also supports ATX motherboards, and the graphics card has a space of 390 mm. In addition, the processor tower fan can support a height of 162 mm. In the case of limited space in the compact case, it provides Very good hardware compatibility.

In terms of expandability, in addition to heat dissipation, the storage installation position has also been adjusted. The 2.5-inch independent installation position has been upgraded from 1 to 3. However, after canceling the hard disk rack, only 1 3.5-inch installation position is given, but for most players It is enough for the machine.



→ Phanteks Eclipse G300A Chassis Case.



→A glance at the appearance of the Eclipse G300A chassis.

Eclipse G300A chassis front mesh panel, combined with the shape of G500A this time, looks more in line with the shape of the Eclipse series, the power button is on the top of the front panel, the I/O port remains on the top side, and the side is The design of the main compartment with separate windows is retained, and the tempered glass side panel is the complete main compartment.



→ The front adopts a high wind flow net plate.



→ Concentric embossed power button and power indicator light on the top.



→ List of I/O ports at the top.

The side is designed to keep the main compartment with separate windows. The tempered glass side panel is the complete main compartment, and the glass part is opened with a slide cover.



→The sides are blackened tempered glass.



→Tempered glass side panels are installed with sliding covers.

The heat dissipation configuration part adopts 3+2+1 configuration of six 120mm fans in total. Since the hard disk rack with the opening facing forward is canceled in the lower compartment, the front fan installation position can be enlarged to support three 120mm fans. In addition, the front installation The position part has an outward expansion design, making full use of the space inside the front panel, while the upper baffle of the inner compartment cover adopts a slope design to guide the flow, so that the lower airflow can also be introduced into the main compartment.



→ Front fan installation position.



→ There is a detachable backflow swash plate in the front opening of the power supply compartment.

The upper fan installation position maintains two 120mm fan installation positions, while one 120mm fan is pre-installed at the rear, and there is also a version with three DRGB 120mm fans pre-installed at the front. Players can choose according to their installation needs.



→ The upper fan installation position is equipped with a magnetic dust-proof filter.



→ A 120mm D-RGB fan is pre-installed on the rear.



→The chassis itself does not have a built-in light calibration controller, and the accessories provide a 3-Pin to standard ARGB connector cable.



→ Eclipse G300A is available in two versions.

Phanteks Eclipse G300A case installation measurement

In the configuration design of the main subdivision space, it can be clearly seen that the configuration is relatively compact, but through the misaligned design on the side, in addition to hiding the threading opening, it also increases the rear cable management space and reduces the difficulty of cable management. Under the premise that no water cooling is installed in the front of the card part, the space of 390 mm is 45mm higher than that of the previous generation, and it can install almost all high-end graphics cards.



→Overview of the internal space of the chassis. After installing the ATX motherboard, the upper space is only enough for fan installation. If you want to install water cooling, you cannot install too high a memory.



→Because the size of high-end cards is getting longer and longer, a special notch is made on the front panel to make the installation of long graphics cards more convenient.



→Schematic diagram of the internal installation completed.

The overall line space on the back seems to be narrow, but in terms of design, the space behind the motherboard is mainly compressed. Except for the three 2.5-inch storage installation positions, the space is reserved for the main sub-compartment, but the front side is as much as possible. It may give some more space so that the cable management will not look cramped, and the pre-installed Velcro strap can also provide a good help for cable management.



→Overview of back space.



→The depth of the cable management slot on the front side is 36mm, and 2 pre-installed Velcro straps are provided.



→ The 2.5-inch quick release tray can install 3 storage devices.

In terms of the design of the lower subdivision space, the installation position of the 3.5-inch storage device has been changed from a forward-facing hard drive rack to a single independent installation position. Although the number of installation positions has been reduced, most players today can install one M.2 SSD. Under the previous question, in fact, the author thinks that the problem is not big, and the lack of a hard disk rack can also make the installation of the power supply below and the arrangement of cables more flexible.



→The lower 3.5-inch hard disk installation position.



→Power installation position and pull-out dust filter.



→Schematic diagram of the completion of installation on the back.

Summarize

This time Phanteks has made a new breakthrough in the space configuration of the compact mid-tower case, making full use of the internal space of the front panel, so that the overall size of the case is not much different from the previous generation, and the installation of hardware such as water-cooling radiators and graphics cards is very convenient. Could have more space.

This time, the Eclipse G300A chassis continues the structure of the previous generation in terms of structural design, so the installation line is quite friendly. Although the wiring space in the front is not large, it is deep enough to make the installation process easy and effortless.

The price part of the Eclipse G300A case is 2,000 yuan for the single-fan version, and 2,300 yuan for the three-fan version. It is a pity that this one does not have a white version. If you want a white case, you may want to consider the larger Eclipse G360A case hello.