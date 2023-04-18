A few questions about ChatGPT to the Privacy Guarantor

In Italy the most famous generative artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, continues to be switched off. The Privacy Guarantor stopped it on March 31st and it is still difficult to understand why. In an interview with Corriere, the president of the college, Pasquale Stanzione, says that a relevant aspect of the block is the verification of the user’s age, in short, the fact that those who use it have really turned 13: “We asked the platform to indicate a method that reduces the risk of misrepresentation”. But that method does not exist and the Guarantor, who has proposed one so far without success, knows it well: in fact Google, Apple, Instagram and TikTok are not sure of the age of their users. And there are countless surveys confirming that children as young as 10 or younger use those services. Do we close them all?

The second issue, raised by the Guarantor, is that “users are clearly informed that their data is being used for a specific purpose, the training of the algorithm”. But isn’t the data we give to Google and Facebook used to train their algorithms and better profile us and sell our attention (and our weaknesses) to advertisers? What exactly changes should be clarified because the ChatGPT privacy policy, updated on April 7, is explicit on the point. How should the fact be clarified that in order to reopen ChatGPT from 30 April, the Guarantor requires it to carry out an information campaign on radio, TV and newspapers. And why ever? More than a matter of privacy, it seems like a measure to help publishing in crisis (and gain its approval). Why “on radio, TV and newspapers” and not on social networks which have many more users? And then, if every startup that launches a service were to campaign on privacy in every country in the world, that service would never be born again. Finally: is the Privacy Guarantor telling us that publishing the privacy information on a site is no longer enough? Is it waste paper because nobody reads it? It would be news that does not concern ChatGPT but all the other services we use.