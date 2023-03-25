Home Technology A first Aruba data center compliant with the Climate Neutrality Agreement
Technology

by admin
Sustainability

Aruba, along with another data center operator CyrusOne, announced that they have successfully passed the audit certifying adherence to and progress made against the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact (CNDCP)

of editorial staff

Published on 24 Mar 2023

Together with the American CyrusOne, the Italian Aruba is one of the first cloud and colocation services operators to successfully pass the audit related to the compliance of a first data center with the terms of the Pact for the climate neutrality of data centers (or Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, CNDPC). The project involves dozens of cloud and IT service providers and trade associations, united in the aim of reaching the so-called “zero impactby 2030. Five areas of intervention identified in terms of sustainability, namely energy efficiency, the use of clean energy, water, recycling processes and the reuse of waste heat.

In addition to the path of sustainability, Aruba has just taken a step forward also within Gaia-X, alliance and initiative labeled as “cloud europeo” which aims to federate hundreds of data center infrastructure and service providers, united by the respect of principles of security, privacy and data sovereignty. In particular, Aruba has announced its entry into the Gaia-X Digital Clearing Housethe network of “executive nodes” that evaluate companies’ compliance with Gaia-X standards.

The Pact for Climate Neutrality of Data Centers

The creation of the Covenant dates back to 2021 when the main cloud infrastructure providers and data center operators have sanctioned the launch of a self-regulatory initiative in collaboration with the European Commission. The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact supports both the Green Deal europeothat the European data strategywhich respectively aim to make Europe and the EU data centers climate-neutral by 2050 and 2030.

The initiative sets ambitious goals that will simplify Europe’s essential transition to a greener economy. It also commits signatories to ensuring that their respective data centers are carbon neutral, by staring ambitious measurable goals for 2025 and 2030 in the following areas: Prove energy efficiency with measurable goals, purchase 100% carbon-free energy, prioritize water conservation, reuse and repair servers, and look for ways to recycle heat.

“Climate neutrality is an essential and non-negotiable goal. The audit carried out against the Covenant requirements confirms that we have the processes and measures in place to meet the targets by 2030” he commented Fabrizio GarroneEnterprise Solution Director di Aruba.

