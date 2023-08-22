A Fusion of Convenience and Elegance for Professionals and Students • Techzilla

In the Italian technological panorama, a new star is about to shine: Xiaomi proudly announces the arrival of the long-awaited Redmi Pad SEa cutting-edge tablet that blends practicality and aesthetics, responding to the needs of both professionals and students, looking for a high-performance yet accessible product, suitable for both work and leisure.

sold by

Il Redmi Pad SE it stands out for its splendid 11-inch FHD+ display, which offers a top-level visual experience. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, the tablet offers an immersive view of content in various formats, while the impressive aspect ratio contrast of 1500:1 gives extraordinary depth to images, from the darkest to the brightest.

The refresh rate of Redmi Pad SE is automatically adjusted between 30/48/50/60/90Hz, according to the actual circumstances. Users can also manually set the refresh rate to 60/90Hz. The display brightness, reaching 400 nits, ensures clear viewing both indoors and outdoors, even in direct sunlight. Furthermore, the Redmi Pad SE can sport a vivid color gamut of 16.7 million, sweeping across the entire human color spectrum and bringing any type of content to life. With a surge in refresh rate up to 90Hz, il Redmi Pad SE delivers a smooth viewing experience, especially during intense gaming sessions, allowing users to seamlessly switch between 60Hz to 90Hz to optimize energy efficiency.

Audiovisual Entertainment: Ear Feast and Eye Rest

Dedicated to visual comfort, the new Reading Mode 3.0, with its Classic and Paper variants, features realistic color options and ensures a comfortable reading experience. In addition, Redmi Pad SE adopts TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free standard LCD screen, constantly adjusting the brightness to effectively eliminate flicker visible and invisible in the range from 0 to 3000 Hz. For optimal visual comfort, the device has been designed with low blue light emission, complying with the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light standard. At the audio level, the Redmi Pad SE is equipped with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio which take advantage of the four speakers, ensuring a sound experience capable of recreating the atmosphere of a real cinema.

Reliability and Power: All Day Performance

The Redmi Pad SE comes with an elegant monobloc structure in aluminum alloy, a combination of strength and portability, with a weight of only 478g. With a design in line with the popular Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Pad SE is available in three vibrant colors: Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray and Mint Green.

Prices and Availability

The Redmi Pad SE will be ready for purchase starting August 25, in the fascinating shades of Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray and Mint Green, in the configuration from 4GB+128GB, starting at €219.90 on mi.com, Amazon, Unieuro and at Xiaomi Stores in Italy.

sold by

Plus, unmissable discounts early bird: the Redmi Pad SE will be available for only €199.90:

on mi.com and Amazon, from 25 August to 8 September on Unieuro, from 25 August to 7 September

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

