Home Technology A giant Sonic greets you! Sonic Uncharted Frontiers, Dragon Among Men, and more, sneak into the SEGA/Altus booth at TGS2022! – funglr Games
Technology

A giant Sonic greets you! Sonic Uncharted Frontiers, Dragon Among Men, and more, sneak into the SEGA/Altus booth at TGS2022! – funglr Games

by admin
A giant Sonic greets you! Sonic Uncharted Frontiers, Dragon Among Men, and more, sneak into the SEGA/Altus booth at TGS2022! – funglr Games

The world‘s largest game festival “TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022 (abbreviated as TGS2022)” will be held from September 15th (Thursday) to September 18th (Sunday), 2022.
In recent years, the use of SNS or live broadcast has become popular in various manufacturers, and you can receive various latest news in real time at home.
・・・! But after 3 years, there is finally an offline exhibition!
It’s a happy atmosphere that can only be felt at the scene!
SEGA/Altus booth at TGS2022, here I come!

SEGA/ALTUS’ “Tokyo Game Show TGS2022” special page has been released! The time of the games and live shows are all open!

SEGA/Altus booth!

SEGA/Altus booth
funglr Games

Came to SEGA/Altus booth!

  • The Dragon in the Human Renewal!pole
  • Sonic Unknown Frontier
  • Virtua Fighter esports
  • Two Point Campus
  • ENDLESS Dungeon
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Persona 4 Gold Edition
  • Persona 3 Portable
  • It Takes Two
  • FIFA 23/FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
  • The Hogwarts Legacy
  • Gotham Knights
  • Disgaea 7
  • Goat Simulator 3

・・・14 games will be exhibited!

giant sonic
giant sonic
funglr Games

The giant Sonic towers over the SEGA/Altus booth.
As soon as you enter the venue, you will definitely pay attention, and the presence is super high.

thanatos
thanatos
funglr Games

Thanatos of Persona 3!

Izanagi
Izanagi
funglr Games

“Persona 4” Bai Izanagi!

Yassen
Yassen
funglr Games

Yasen from Persona 5!
There are 3 life-size sculptures, which are too huge and beautiful.

The Dragon in the Human Renewal! Extreme Cosplayer
The Dragon in the Human Renewal! Extreme Cosplayer
funglr Games

There is also a cosplayer in the photo area of ​​”Dragon in Man! Extreme”!

funglr Games

SEGA/Altus has also established a partner company area!
You can try out new titles such as “Disgaea 7” and “Goat Simulator 3”!

Nothing like Sonic
Nothing like Sonic
funglr Games

The photo area of ​​Sonic Unknown Frontier hasring of conventionAvailable to pick up and take pictures!

funglr Games

The author who strives to use the ring to pose.
This ring is really heavy.

See also  Fintech and insurtech to the challenge of climate change between opportunities and investments

TGS2022 Yu Sega New Direct Release!

The latest news of the program “セガニュー #TGS2022スペシャル” will be released on September 16, 2022 (Fri) from 8:00 pm to 8:50 pm Japan time.
Upcoming releases include Sonic Frontiers Unknown, Persona 5 The Royal, and Dragon Among Men Restoration! The latest news will be broadcast live, let’s watch it together.

On the same day from 9:00 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. Japan time, Yuno Miyazaki (@nonomiyamika) as MC, plus guest VTuber Ye Kase Dongxue (@Hakase_Fuyuki) Released “TGS2022 Special! Let’s play the game at the Sega/Atlus booth!”

©SEGA
©ATLUS
©SEGA All rights reserved.

You may also like

Teaching / How to back up and transfer...

Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 won’t be directly...

505 Games released the latest trailer videos of...

Beats Fit Pro, Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort: Which...

“Dragon Among Humans 8” Released with Kazuma Kiryu...

Beats Fit Pro, Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort: Which...

Epic Games will give away “Ark: Survival Evolved”...

A must for remote meetings!Super practical online whiteboard...

iPhone data transfer can be done easily without...

Reading Pen Farming | Two Hidden Secret Techniques...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy