The world‘s largest game festival “TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022 (abbreviated as TGS2022)” will be held from September 15th (Thursday) to September 18th (Sunday), 2022.
In recent years, the use of SNS or live broadcast has become popular in various manufacturers, and you can receive various latest news in real time at home.
・・・! But after 3 years, there is finally an offline exhibition!
It’s a happy atmosphere that can only be felt at the scene!
SEGA/Altus booth at TGS2022, here I come!
SEGA/ALTUS’ “Tokyo Game Show TGS2022” special page has been released! The time of the games and live shows are all open!
SEGA/Altus booth!
Came to SEGA/Altus booth!
- The Dragon in the Human Renewal!pole
- Sonic Unknown Frontier
- Virtua Fighter esports
- Two Point Campus
- ENDLESS Dungeon
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 4 Gold Edition
- Persona 3 Portable
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 23/FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
- The Hogwarts Legacy
- Gotham Knights
- Disgaea 7
- Goat Simulator 3
・・・14 games will be exhibited!
The giant Sonic towers over the SEGA/Altus booth.
As soon as you enter the venue, you will definitely pay attention, and the presence is super high.
Thanatos of Persona 3!
“Persona 4” Bai Izanagi!
Yasen from Persona 5!
There are 3 life-size sculptures, which are too huge and beautiful.
There is also a cosplayer in the photo area of ”Dragon in Man! Extreme”!
funglr Games
SEGA/Altus has also established a partner company area!
You can try out new titles such as “Disgaea 7” and “Goat Simulator 3”!
The photo area of Sonic Unknown Frontier hasring of conventionAvailable to pick up and take pictures!
funglr Games
The author who strives to use the ring to pose.
This ring is really heavy.
TGS2022 Yu Sega New Direct Release!
The latest news of the program “セガニュー #TGS2022スペシャル” will be released on September 16, 2022 (Fri) from 8:00 pm to 8:50 pm Japan time.
Upcoming releases include Sonic Frontiers Unknown, Persona 5 The Royal, and Dragon Among Men Restoration! The latest news will be broadcast live, let’s watch it together.
On the same day from 9:00 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. Japan time, Yuno Miyazaki (@nonomiyamika) as MC, plus guest VTuber Ye Kase Dongxue (@Hakase_Fuyuki) Released “TGS2022 Special! Let’s play the game at the Sega/Atlus booth!”
©SEGA
©ATLUS
©SEGA All rights reserved.