The world ‘s largest game festival “TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022 (abbreviated as TGS2022)” will be held from September 15th (Thursday) to September 18th (Sunday), 2022. In recent years, the use of SNS or live broadcast has become popular in various manufacturers, and you can receive various latest news in real time at home. ・・・! But after 3 years, there is finally an offline exhibition! It’s a happy atmosphere that can only be felt at the scene! SEGA/Altus booth at TGS2022, here I come!

・・・14 games will be exhibited!

The giant Sonic towers over the SEGA/Altus booth.

As soon as you enter the venue, you will definitely pay attention, and the presence is super high.

Thanatos of Persona 3!

“Persona 4” Bai Izanagi!

Yasen from Persona 5!

There are 3 life-size sculptures, which are too huge and beautiful.

There is also a cosplayer in the photo area of ​​”Dragon in Man! Extreme”!

SEGA/Altus has also established a partner company area!

You can try out new titles such as “Disgaea 7” and “Goat Simulator 3”!

The photo area of ​​Sonic Unknown Frontier hasring of conventionAvailable to pick up and take pictures!

The author who strives to use the ring to pose.

This ring is really heavy.