A good choice for a game console ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard unboxing test / 8+2 phase power supply, 2.5Gb LAN

ASUS’s new entry-level AM5 motherboard TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI is equipped with 8+2 phase power supply to provide stable power supply performance for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. It has a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and two M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 expansion slots. The cable function is equipped with 2.5Gb LAN wired network and WIFI 6/BT 5.3 wireless connection interface. This specification is enough to meet the needs of daily use and e-sports games, but this motherboard also secretly hides hidden functions… These functions are placed in the Introduced in the unboxing text, come and have a look!

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIF Motherboard Specifications:

Dimensions: Micro-ATX 24.4cm x 24.4cm

Processor support: AMD Ryzen 7000

Processor pin: AM5

CPU power supply phase: 8+2 phase

Chipset: AMD A620

Memory: 4x DDR5 DIMM 6400+(OC) MT/s, maximum capacity 128GB

Memory certification: AMD Extended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO)

Display output: HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4

Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1

Storage slots: 4x SATA 6Gb/s, M2_1 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen4 x4, M2_2 2280/2260/2242 PCIe Gen4 x4

Network: Realtek 2.5Gb Ethernet, TUF LANGuard

Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Audio: Realtek ALC897 7.1 channel

USB ports (front expansion): 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (supports two front USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), 2x USB 2.0 (supports four front USB 2.0 ports)

USB ports (rear I/O): 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 4x USB 2.0

RGB：3x Addressable Gen 2(ARGB 5v 3-Pin)、1x AURA RGB(RGB 12V 3-Pin)

FAN：1x 4-Pin CPU Fan、2x 4-Pin Chassis Fan

A620 motherboard with higher CP value, but cut off some functions

Following AMD’s high-end and mainstream positioning motherboard chip models X670(E) and B650(E) launched last year, the entry-level chipset A620 finally officially debuted in April this year. Can’t compare with X670(E) and B650(E).

AMD allows players to buy the A620 motherboard at a recommended price of NT$2,600 by removing the processor overclocking and PCIe 5.0 functions. “Normally speaking,” the AMD A620 motherboard does not support processor overclocking and cannot use PBO (Precision Boost Overdriver) function, and no PCIe 5.0 bandwidth expansion slot (including M.2 and GPU) can be used, but still retains memory overclocking and AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) functions.

The A620 has a total of 32 PCIe channels but does not support PCIe 5.0 bandwidth. The expansion part only provides a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and a PCIe Gen 4 X4 NVMe SSD CPU direct connection channel.



∆ AMD AM5 X/B/A 600 Series motherboard spec sheet.



∆ A620 Expansion Channel Chart.

Since the A620 does not support processor overclocking and PBO functions, and the A620 itself is an entry-level positioning power supply phase number is not as exaggerated as the X670/B650, so AMD recommends installing the A620 with a TDP 65W low-power Ryzen 7000 series processor use.

Or paired with AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D series processors that are restricted from overclocking, if you want to get the best CP value, you can choose Ryzen 7 7800X3D and A620 motherboard to create the most cost-effective 1080P game console!

Although AMD recommends to use it with a 65W Ryzen 7000 (Non X) processor, if players have an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X/7950X processor and want to install it with it, it is not impossible to use it with the A620, but because of the power supply capacity of the A620 itself Limited, the multi-core performance of your 7900X/7950X processor will decrease when performing multi-core and multi-thread tasks, and the performance will not be as good as that on the X670/B650 motherboard.



∆ AMD recommends that A620 can be used with 65W Ryzen 7000(Non X) or 7800X3D processor.

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard unboxing

Players who pay attention to CP value have been waiting for a long time! AMD AM5 entry-level motherboard model ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard is currently priced at NT$4990; the version without WIFI is cheaper at NT$4490.

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI is an M-ATX version, supports 4x DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 x16 graphics card slot, two M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 expansion positions, wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5 Gb LAN wired network and other specifications can meet the general daily use and the expansion needs of gamers.



∆ Motherboard boxed



∆ There are various product features on the back of the box.

ASUS currently only launched two M-ATX models, TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI and TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS, in the entry-level A620 product series, which are also common sizes for mainstream and entry-level motherboards, providing a certain degree of expandability while It is also compatible with most mainstream chassis installations.



∆ M-ATX’s TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI also uses TUF’s consistent black and yellow appearance.



∆ Back of motherboard.

The motherboard is equipped with a single heat sink for the VRM power supply block. The brand-new AM5 LGA 1718 pins set the pins on the motherboard. Although it avoids the problem of crooked pins caused by bumping into the processor, when players store the motherboard You need to protect the pins on the motherboard.

The A620 supports all AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, but I recommend using it with Ryzen 7900, 7700 and 7600 processors. In terms of heat sink design, AMD is very careful to keep the AM5 and AM4 at the same pitch. Therefore, the old AM4 radiators of players can basically be used directly, and the old radiators can be used to save a small amount of budget when assembling new machine configurations.



∆ AM5 LGA 1718 pins, heat sink clip compatible with AM4 specification.

Next, let’s take a look at the various expansion slots of TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI. The 8-Pin processor ATX_12V power supply slot is used in the upper left corner of the motherboard.



∆ ATX_12V 8-Pin processor power supply socket on the upper left corner of the motherboard.

There is a CPU_FAN slot on the upper right corner of the motherboard. When installing a processor cooler, players must connect the fan or water-cooling power supply cable to the CPU_FAN slot to power the cooler!



∆ CPU_FAN.

TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI’s 4x DIMM DDR5 single card memory slot supports up to 128GB capacity expansion, that is, the maximum capacity of a single slot is 32GB DDR5 memory, and the memory overclocking frequency is advertised as up to 6400+ MT/s (but the official memory QVL table), and also supports AMD EXPO (EXTended Profiles for Overclocking) memory one-click overclocking technology certification.

It is recommended to install the 2 DIMMs dual-channel memory kit that is often purchased when ordering, and it is recommended to install it in the A2 and B2 slots (the second and fourth gray slots from the left), and install the two memories in these two positions , the memory can more easily operate at a higher frequency.



∆ 4x DDR5 DIMM memory slots, supporting up to 128GB, 6400+ MT/s(oc) EXPO memory expansion.

There are 2x ADD GEN2 (ARGB Gen2) on the upper right corner of the motherboard, 24-Pin power supply socket on the motherboard, USB 3.2 Gen1 slot (supports two front USB 3.2 Gen1 installation ports), front USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gb /s) slot.



∆ 2x ARGB Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1 slot, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gb/s) slot.

Buzzer slot, system panel slot, four SATA 6Gb/s, serial port (CMO), two USB 2.0 (supports four front USB 2.0 installation ports), S/PDIF digital audio port are set on the bottom , ADD GEN2(ARGB Gen2), RGB_HEADER(12V 4-Pin RGB), 4-Pin CHA_FAN case fan power supply slot, HD_AUDIO audio source slot.



∆ Buzzer, Front System I/O, 4x SATA, USB 2.0.



∆ ARGB、RGB、4-Pin CHA_FAN、HD_AUDIO。



∆ Next to the first M.2 SSD installation position, there is also a CHA_FAN1 slot hidden.

The PCIe slot on the motherboard provides a total of one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. The PCIe 4.0 x16 slot that is often used for display card installation has a metal reinforcement design to increase the physical strength of the slot itself, and will The enlarged PCIe buckle increases the contact area, making it easier for users to disassemble the graphics card.



∆ PCIe 4.0 x16, two PCIe 3.0 x1.

TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI has two M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 expansion installation slots directly connected to the processor. Since the motherboard does not provide an M.2 SSD heat sink, if gamers are very concerned about the use of M.2 SSD temperature, it is recommended to use it with an M.2 SSD that comes with a heat sink.



∆ Two M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 expansion slots.



∆ Tested with CFD Gaming CSSD M2M2TPG5NFZ PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD, it can provide full transmission bandwidth without slowing down.

TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard rear I/O provides HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, BIOS FlashBack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 4x USB 2.0, PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse, RJ-45 2.5G LAN Wired Network hole, WiFi 6E antenna port, three-hole audio port.

One of the USB 2.0 ports is marked by a white box. When using the BIOS FlashBack function, you need to insert the USB flash drive with the BIOS file into this slot to update the BIOS.



∆ Separate baffle.



∆ Rear I/O overview.

Additional accessories for the motherboard include I/O baffles, faith stickers, motherboard driver discs, M.2 copper pillars and M.2 Q-Latch spares, and WiFi antennas.



∆ List of motherboard accessories.



∆ If you want to use the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth function, it is recommended to connect a wireless antenna to obtain better signal reception performance.

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard power supply material

After looking at the expansion slots of the motherboard, we will show you the power supply materials and various small components under this motherboard. TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI has 8+2 phase power supply.



∆ Motherboard bare PCB.



∆ 8+2 phase power supply.



∆ Motherboard power chip.



∆ Digi+ Voltage Regulator Module (VRM).



∆ Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5GbE LAN chip.



∆ BIOS chip.



∆ realtek ALC897 7.1 channel chip.



∆ AURA chip.



∆ NUVOTON NCT6799D-R (Super I/O) environmental control chip, mainly used for temperature measurement, fan speed control, and monitoring system voltage.



∆ AMD A620 motherboard chipset.



∆ Motherboard heatsink.

BIOS function menu

When entering the UEFI BIOS Utilty, the default state is EZ Mode. In the easy mode, you can see the basic function settings and options of the motherboard, such as booting hard disk sequence, hardware and BIOS version information, temperature and voltage monitoring, and memory information. With XMP settings, fan speed monitoring and more.



∆ EZ Mode view, the EZ system is adjusted to normal mode by default.



∆ You can manually enable PBO enhanced mode to bring better processor performance.



∆ Q-Fan control can adjust the speed curve setting of each fan slot.



∆ Favorites brings together several key features.



∆ View hardware information in Summary.



∆ Ai Tweaker can apply memory EXPO one-key overclocking settings.



∆ Memory parameter view.



∆ PBO setting.



∆ PBO operation mode can be adjusted in BIOS.



∆ Advanced settings page.



∆ Re-Size BAR is enabled by default.



∆ Advanced/built-in installation.



∆ PCIE link speed.



∆ Monitoring page.



∆ Launch options.

Armory Crate Integration Software

When the user enters the system for the first time, if the hard disk has not yet installed the drivers required by the motherboard, the system will pop up a notification saying whether to install Armory Crate and network drivers. Armory Crate is an ASUS integrated hardware monitoring system. , ARGB lighting effect setting, software program download and other functions of the software program, players only need a set of Armory Crate to meet the setting needs.



∆ The control panel includes hardware monitoring, lighting effect setting, fan speed mode and other functions.



∆ Set the lighting effect of the ARGB slot in the programmable connector project.



∆ View hard disk information.



∆ Synchronous setting of motherboard lighting effects.



∆ Driver download.



∆ Tool program download.



∆ Instruction manual.



∆ ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard itself has no lighting effect.

ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard performance test

In this motherboard performance test, an ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard is used with an AMD Ryzen 9 7900 processor with 12 cores and 24 threads, and the BIOS of the motherboard is updated to version 0407. The memory uses T-Force VULCANα DDR5 5600 MT/s 8GBx2 dual-channel memory kit, in the process of building a test platform, except for opening the memory EXPO 5600 MT/s 40-40-40-84 1.2v profile, the rest are all using AUTO; and The processor uses PBO enhanced mode.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Radiator: ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

Motherboard: ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI (0407)

Memory: T-Force VULCANα DDR5 5600 MT/s 8GBx2

Graphics Card: ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: FSP Hydro G PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W

Graphics card driver: GeForce Game Ready 531.79

First, CPU-Z checks the hardware information of this test platform. The processor AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12C 24T, code-named Raphael uses TSMC TSMC 5nm process, the motherboard uses TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI to support PCI-E 5.0 channels, and Updated the BIOS to version 0407, the memory uses DDR5 5600 MT/s CL40 dual-channel capacity with a total capacity of 16GB, and ran the CPU-Z built-in test Version 17.01.64 at the same time, the CPU scored 748.2 points for single-threading, and 11544.5 for multi-threading point.



∆ CPU-Z information overview and Version 17.01.64 built-in test results.

Then there are the common processor benchmarking software CINEBENCH R20 and R23, which are often used to evaluate the 3D rendering and drawing performance of the processor itself. This software is developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D.

In the Release 20 version, the Ryzen 9 7900 achieved multi-core 11033pts and single-core 731pts in the test, while the new version of R23 scored 28178pts multi-core and 1930pts single-core.



∆ CINEBENCH Release 20。



∆ CINEBENCH R23。

AIDA64 memory and cache test, this time using DDR5 5600 MT/s 8Gx2 CL40 dual-channel memory to open EXPO to test, the read speed is 68834 MB/s, the write speed is 67100 MB/s, and the copy speed is 59153 MB /s, while the delay is 71.5 ns.



∆ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

3D Mark CPU Profile This test will test the performance of MAX, 16, 8, 4, 2, and 1 threads respectively, and the performance above 16 threads is more used for 3D rendering or professional audio-visual work. Currently, the mainstream Most of the DX12 game performance can refer to the scores of 8 threads, and the scores of 4 and 2 threads are related to the old games developed with DX9.

Ryzen 9 7900 has a maximum execution thread score of 12246 points, while mainstream gamers need to pay attention to 8 execution threads and 4 execution threads, which are 7430 and 3726 points respectively.



∆ 3D MARK CPU Profile。

In addition, the author also used 3D Mark Fire Strike and 3D Mark Time Spy, which are commonly used in game performance simulation tests, and used NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card for testing. In Fire Strike, which simulates 1080p quality DX11 situational game simulation tests, 41344 points were obtained. Physical score, while simulating 1440p quality DX12 situational game simulation test Time Spy, got 15213 CPU score.



∆ 3D Mark Fire Strike。



∆ 3D Mark Time Spy。

V-Ray 5 Benchmark has three different test scenarios, and the V-Ray project is tested for processor rendering performance. The R9 7900 test platform scored 21619 points in the test.



∆ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

CrossMark has a total of 25 items, including work simulation load tests such as productivity, creative content work, and system responsiveness. The following three scores have different scoring standards and usage scenarios. Productivity includes file editing, spreadsheets, For web browsing, the second item of creativity (Creativity) includes photo editing, photo organization, and video editing, and the last item of response (Responsiveness) includes situations such as opening files, file response speed, and multitasking.

In the CrossMark test, it scored a total of 2187 points, 2044 points in productivity, 2449 points in creativity, and 1912 points in response.



∆ CrossMark daily use scene test items.

PCMark 10 also simulates the test situation to obtain the overall performance of the computer. Commonly used basic function items include application startup, web browsing and video conferencing tests. The productivity item simulates the writing of documents and spreadsheets. The last item is the image Content creation includes professional tests such as photo editing, video editing, and rendering.

In this test, the commonly used basic functions have 10665 points, 12133 points for productivity, and 18321 points for video content creation.



∆ PCMark 10 test.

The CPU Benchmark in Geekbench 6 can be used to test CPU and memory performance. Projects include data compression, image processing, machine learning, ray tracing, etc., a number of daily use and professional productivity performance tests.



∆ Geekbench 6_ CPU Benchmark

Summarize

The unpacked ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI motherboard this time has 8+2 phase power supply to provide stable power supply for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors in daily use. The Ryzen 9 7900 used in this test and then turned on the PBO enhanced mode for performance testing, can It got a score of 28178 pts in the CINEBENCH R23 multi-core test, that is, it can bring enough power supply capacity to the 180W 7900.

Motherboard expandability supports 4x DIMM 128GB DDR5, 4x SATA, PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD installation position with two processor direct connection channels, and is equipped with 2.5Gb LAN and WIFI 6 wireless network/Bluetooth 5.3 These specifications meet the use and expansion needs of daily or e-sports gamers.

However, the current ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS WIFI is priced at NT$4,990 at the original price, and the price of NT$5,000 has already overlapped with the B650. It is also a good choice to buy B650 for 100 yuan.

The author thinks that the reasonable price of the A620 is still around 2,000 to 3,000 yuan. After all, except for us PC DIY players who are addicted to changing diseases and RGB lighting effects, the vast majority of consumers will prefer to choose cheaper and more affordable products. The computer can be turned on normally.

If you want to assemble a new 1080P gaming computer with the highest CP value, and you will not expand too many devices in the future, then buying an A620 plus 7800X3D processor and pairing it with a 4070 graphics card is currently the most cost-effective matching.