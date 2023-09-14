A good CPU cooler for under €50! The Xilence M906 in the test

With the M906, Xilence offers a modern CPU cooler that, despite the price of under €50, should be able to cool modern CPUs properly.

Not an easy task given the power consumption of modern CPUs. In this little test, let’s take a look at how well the Xilence M906 performs on the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a bit of a hothead, but it’s actually a pretty suitable CPU for a cooler in this class.

At this point, many thanks to Xilence for providing the M906 for this test!

The Xilence M906 in the test

At first glance, the Xilence M906 is a very simple, black CPU cooler, but at 905g it has a lot of weight.

Xilence completely dispenses with any eye-catching branding or RGB LEDs on the cooler itself. The included 120 mm fan is also very simple and does not have RGB LEDs.

Very important, by “simple” I don’t mean cheap, because the M906 looks incredibly well made and built! This is not a “cheap” CPU cooler.

We even have a nice brushed metal cover on the cooler that covers the heat pipes (of which we have 6).

Practical for all bases

The Xilence M906 is suitable for practically all current sockets, apart from AMD Threadripper.

Intel: 2066 / 2011 / 1200 / 1156 / 1155 / 1151 / 1150 / 1700

AMD: AM4 / AM5

Xilence also advertises the cooler for CPUs with up to 250W TDP.

Assembly and installation

I used the Xilence M906 on the AM5 platform. The installation here was absolutely problem-free and quick!

As usual, you use the AM5 pre-installed back plate, into which spacers and a kind of frame are screwed. The cooler is simply placed on top and screwed in with the included screwdriver. Complete.

The installation of the Xilence M906 is easy and well done.

The test system

The following test system was used:

Ryzen 5 7600X

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WIFI

16GB RAM DDR5

Windows 11

Volume of the Xilence M906

Let’s start by measuring the volume of the Xilence M906. A cooler that is super loud obviously has a much easier time “buying” low temperatures.

Therefore, we always have to look at all the following measurements a little in comparison to the volume.

First of all, the Xilence M906 is not a loud cooler. This is noticeably quieter than the already not so loud AMD Wraith Prism.

However, it is also clearly louder, at least at 100% speed, than the Noctua NH-D15S or Scythe Mugen 5.

At 50% speed, all coolers are practically inaudible.

Temperature measurement

I measured the temperatures of the Ryzen 5 7600X during a run (10 minutes+) of the Cinebench 2024 benchmark.

For comparison, I did the same with 3 other coolers. Let’s start with the temperature measurement with the fan speed set to 50%.

Here we see a strong result from the Xilence M906. This can take second place behind the Noctua NH-D15S.

The cooling performance of the Xilence M906 is significantly better than the Mugen 5 or AMD Wraith Prism.

The AMD Wraith Prism is probably the best “CPU box cooler” that has ever come onto the market, but it doesn’t even come close to keeping the CPU below 95 degrees.

What does it look like at 100% fan speed?

The rankings don’t change much here. The larger Noctua NH-D15S can narrowly beat the Xilence M906, but the Xilence remains clearly ahead of the Mugen 5 and the AMD Wraith Prism.

Conclusion

Do you have a current mid-range CPU from AMD or Intel and are you looking for a good CPU cooler that doesn’t cost the earth but offers good cooling performance?

Then the Xilence M906 is absolutely recommended!

This is simply a good and quite stylish cooler with more than decent performance! Of course, it can’t quite keep up with the flagships from Noctua or Be Quiet, or the AIOs, but for CPUs like the Ryzen 5 7600X it’s more than sufficient, which doesn’t apply to the AMD Wraith Prism, for example.

The cooler is not “record-breakingly” quiet at higher speeds, but it is also not noticeably or annoyingly loud. In addition, the cooling performance is good even at lower speeds due to the high mass.

