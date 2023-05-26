A Good Helper to Extend Apple Watch Battery Life – “Low Power Mode” – Saydigi-Tech

A good helper to prolong the battery life of Apple Watch – “Low Power Mode”

For Apple Watch Series 4 follow-up models and watchOS 9 users, an important and useful function of Apple Watch is “Low Power Mode”. It means that when the battery power of Apple Watch drops to 10%, “Low Power Mode” will actively pop up a reminder whether to turn on this function, which also gives us a chance to extend the battery life of Apple Watch!

So how to turn on “Low Power Mode”

First, make sure your Apple Watch has been updated to watchOS 9.

Step 1. Swipe from the bottom to the top of the Apple Watch to see the battery percentage.

Step 2. Click “Low Power Mode” under the battery percentage, and then click “Enable” or “Enable Time”. If you choose “Open time”, you can choose “Open for 1 day”, “Open for 2 days” or “Open for 3 days”.

When your Apple Watch is in Doze, a yellow circle image will appear at the top of the screen. The battery percentage button in Control Center, the charging animation, and the time in Night Clock Mode will also turn yellow.

What Apple Watch Doze Turns Off

Turn off the “Always on” screen display setting

Turn off heart rate notifications for irregular heart rate, high heart rate, and low heart rate

Turn off background heart rate measurement

Turn off background SpO2 measurement

Turn off reminder to start workout

Missed calls and notifications are retrieved once an hour

It also turns off Wi-Fi and cellular connections if the iPhone is not with you.