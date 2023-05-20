A handheld console can play all over the world Host: ASUS ROG Ally handheld console can run Switch, PS3, Xbox 360 and other game consoles

The ASUS ROG Ally handheld has been previously released. It is equipped with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor + 7-inch 1080p 120Hz screen, and supports 1080P resolution to play 3A masterpieces and independent games smoothly. However, there may be more uses.

If you are a game lover, you may own multiple different game consoles, such as PS3, Switch, Xbox 360, etc., but have you ever wondered if there is one device that can emulate the games of all these consoles? Asus ROG Ally can, it not only has powerful performance, but also supports AVX512 instruction set, which is a huge advantage for many simulation engines.

YouTube celebrity ETA Prime demonstrated the simulation capabilities of ASUS ROG Ally. He found that this handheld game console can run almost all popular emulators, with high resolution and frame rate, and low power consumption.

He even managed to run God of War on the PS3, a very difficult game to emulate, which easily hits 50-60 FPS at 1080p, but requires 25-30W of power. If you limit the frame rate to 30 FPS and use the native resolution, then the power consumption can be reduced to between 7-15W, which can extend the battery life.

It is reported that ASUS ROG Ally can support PlayStation 3 (RPCS3), Nintendo Switch (YUZU), Xbox 360 (CXBX), 3DS (Citra), PSP (PPSSPP), GameCube (Dolphin), PS2 (PSX2) and WiiU (CEMU), etc. simulator.

It can be said that ASUS ROG Ally is a handheld artifact that can simulate various game consoles, allowing players to experience games on different platforms on one device.